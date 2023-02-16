The WPIAL basketball playoffs are ready to begin.
Thursday, the Laurel High boys basketball will tip things off for county teams. Shenango takes the court first on the girls side, doing so Friday.
There are three girls set for Saturday to close out the first week of action on the hardwood. A total of 12 WPIAL basketball teams from the county advanced to the postseason.
Boys
BENTWORTH AT LAUREL,
7 P.M. THURSDAy (CLASS 2A)
This is a preliminary-round game. The Spartans (6-16) are seeded 16th and the Bearcats (12-10) are seeded 17th.
The winner advances to meet top-seeded Aliquippa on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Laurel reached the postseason by going 3-7 in Section 1 action. Injuries played a role in the Spartans’ season. The team lost seniors Aidan Collins and Greg Preisser, along with sophomore Jackson Sauders, to season-ending injuries.
Sauders suffered an injury in Laurel’s first WPIAL football playoff game. Collins broke several bones in his leg in a basketball game in late December, and Preisser hit his face off a player’s knee and suffered a facial fracture in mid-January. All three are out for the rest of the season.
Laban Barker, a 5-11 senior guard, leads Laurel in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Landon Smith, a 5-9 senior guard, adds 5.6 points a game.
“Laban has been playing well for years,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “He’s been doing it for four years. The last couple it’s really been a lot on him.
“Landon Smith does a phenomenal job, too. He’s so athletic, so quick. He does a great job.”
Bentworth tied for fourth in Section 4 with Carmichaels, each with 5-7 league marks. The Bearcats’ Landon Urcho is scoring close to 25 points a game, according to Locke.
“They won games for a reason. They’re a good basketball team,” Locke said. “Urcho’s a pretty good player. He’ll have a lot of our attention; he’s good.
“We feel like we match up well with them. We’re not the biggest team in the world and they’re not the biggest team in the world. I want our guys to compete and leave it all out on the floor.”
Locke noted one key aspect his team needs to excel at to achieve victory.
“We have to rebound the basketball. We’re undersized,” Locke said. “Aidan was probably our best rebounder. We lost two good rebounders in Collins and Preisser.
“Teams have been averaging 20 more shots than us. It’s hard to win that way. That’s definitely the main thing. We have to play solid on defense. We have to execute, shoot well and rebound.”
GIRLS
CARMICHAELS AT SHENANGO, 7 P.M. FRIDAY (CLASS 2A)
The Lady Wildcats’ first obstacle in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs will be 16th-seeded Carmichaels. Shenango finished 11-1 to grab the Section 1-2A championship for the first time since 1986.
Shenango (18-4) was named the No. 1 seed for its efforts.
“I saw (Carmichaels) play two games. They play a 3-2 zone which is similar to South Side Beaver. You gotta to go out and play,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “You go by the seeding; you’re supposed to win but you’ve got to play. Carmichaels is the task at hand and that’s who were going to focus on and go from there.”
What are the keys to victory for Shenango?
“My keys don’t change whether we play Carmichaels or Freedom,” LaRocco said. “You have to rebound the basketball and you have to handle the basketball. If we don’t come with that sense of urgency and play like there’s no tomorrow, we’re going to take an early exit.”
Shenango has no shortage of offensive weapons. Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi has scored 335 points on the season, averaging 15.2 points a game and set the girls school record for most points in a single game.
Kylee Rubin broke 1,000 kills in volleyball before the basketball season and doubled down with 1,000 career points on the hardwood. Rubin also holds the single-season record for blocks and rebounds and averages 13.9 points a game.
“I have a veteran team. It’s no secret, Emilee, Kylee and Janie (Natale) are my go-to scorers,” LaRocco said. “Ashley (DeCarbo) plays that ‘whatever I need her to do’ type of game. Amara DeFrank’s come along as a sophomore. It’s no secret who I’m going to give the ball to.”
The biggest momentum booster and threat for Shenango is being in the No. 1 seed.
“That bull’s eye right on our back. We know that and we accept that challenge. I’ve been doing this a long time and this is the fun part,” LaRocco said. “All those summers we had and shooting sessions...this is why we did it. A WPIAL champion is like God around here and that’s something I want my girls to experience. Whether we win a WPIAL or not, in my eyes, they are champions but it’s time to show everyone else they are also.”
LaRocco said the home-court advantage against Carmichaels (8-14) is, “Nice,” adding, “Last year, I had to go to Neshannock. I know the school’s buzzing not only with us but the boys and we follow; support each other. We know our student section will be there rooting and we’ll be the same with their games. It’s only going to last as long as we advance and well do everything in our power to make that happen Friday night.”
BURRELL AT LAUREL, NOON, SATURDAY (CLASS 3A)
The Lady Spartans grabbed the No. 2 seed on Monday after going 9-1 in Section 1-3A.
“We’re just excited to get ready to prepare for (Burrell). We’re real excited to start working toward them,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “This is a great time to get in there and the girls have done a great job living in the moment and working each day. That’s it. The girls seem ready to go, the momentum’s high and we have a lot of energy.”
Laurel (20-2) averages 52.8 points per game and only allows 37. Regan Atkins hit a milestone of 1,000 points this season and leads Laurel with 350 points in the regular season.
“I just think the whole team has done a good job together. They’re all really playing well together and I think that’s the key,” Marcantino said. “A lot of young kids have stepped up. I’m just excited about the way the team has displayed a team effort and the focus. We’re more about, in practice and the games, the team energy and enthusiasm has been fantastic. That’s what we’re focusing on — not any individuals.”
The Lady Spartans shared the Section 1-3A championship with Neshannock and now they also share the same side of the playoff bracket.
“We can’t control that. I think my answer to that is...we’re not even concerned about anything like that,” Marcantino said. “We’re just concerned about Burrell. I think the reason our kids have really done so well is because they’ve been laser focused on each game and living in the moment. We’ll go one game at a time.”
Laurel will have the advantage of playing against Burrell (10-12) at home for the first round of the playoffs.
“We don’t know how many more home games we’ll have for the seniors. They know it’s getting down to the end now with our home games,” Marcantino said. “It was nice to get it extended one more game. Just playing that last game against Knoch was good to play at home and in front of the crowd. Those are the things that they’re excited about — to finish out at home and show what Laurel basketball is about.”
CHARLEROI AT NESHANNOCK, NOON, SATURDAY (CLASS 3A)
The 14th-seeded Lady Cougars will travel to Lawrence County to compete against the third-seeded Lady Lancers.
“I just looked at some film today. They have a couple of kids that score. One scores 18 and one scores 15. They’re not bad, but, naturally, you have to play well every game from here on out,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “It’s how we respond and how we play. If we play the way we’re capable of playing then we should be fine. They don’t have a whole lot of size; they play some man and some zone. Team speed wise I think we’re good. It’s going to be about the defensive end and rebounding.”
The two players Grybowski alluded to was Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto.
The Lady Lancers (16-6) finished the regular season with a record of 9-1 in Section 1-3A which allowed them to share the section championship with Laurel.
Neshannock’s offensive weapons are plentiful and Mairan Haggerty leads the team with 483 points produced in the 2022-23 season. Haggerty hit the 1,000-career points milestone, averaging 21.9 points a game and had a career-high 37 points earlier this season.
“I think we have kids that can really do a nice job. Everybody has at one point had their career high this season. Mairan has, Avi (DeLillo) has, Payton (Newman) is playing well, Megan (Pallerino) is playing well, (Camdyn Cole) is playing well in distributing a ball,” Grybowski said. “If we can get another kid in the rotation like Kaitlyn Fries, Gabby Quinn or Jaidon (Nogay) we can step them up and maybe play eight but we have a lot of weapons more so than I think we do.”
MOHAWK AT APOLLO-RIDGE, NOON, SATURDAY (CLASS 3A)
The Lady Warriors will be the lone Lawrence County team hitting the road for the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Mohawk ended the season with a 6-4 record in Section 1-3A to grab the 11th seed.
Apollo-Ridge took the sixth seed in the pairings and will host the Lady Warriors.
“It’s a tough opponent. They’re very good, they play extremely hard, they have a strong starting five and it’s going to be a battle. Any way you play, 19-3 (overall), they’re a good team,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “It’s going to be packed with their fans. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go to their place and play. It should be fun.”
What are the keys to victory for Mohawk (14-8)?
“We have to play defense and rebound. If we play defense and rebound we’ll find a way to score,” Moncrief said. “We play on their home court in a playoff game. If we play together, have good defense and run the ball on the offensive end we’ll be tough to beat.”
Moncrief commented that Apollo-Ridge’s players, “All stand out in their own way,” adding, “Each player has their own individual talent on their team. They play well together and are well coached. It’s going to be a tough first-round matchup and we’re built for this. I could be biased but I think we have the toughest section in 3A.”
Erynne Capalbo paced the Lady Warriors this regular season with 325 points. Capalbo averages 14.7 points a game while Alexa Kadilak is the go-to 3-point shooter.
Kadilak posted 197 points this season.
“I’m very confident in those players,” Moncrief said of Capalbo and Kadilak. “Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. They’re ready. It’s their opportunity to stand up and play. Everyone is now 0-0. Those players have been playing big for us all year and we’re taking it one game at a time. We respect every opponent that we play and we’ll be excited to play on Saturday.”
