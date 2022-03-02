Three Lawrence County high school basketball teams will play for a WPIAL championship this week.
The New Castle and Union high boys, along with the Neshannock girls, will compete for gold at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
Tickets are on sale for the WPIAL basketball championship games.
Union plays Bishop Canevin at 5 p.m. Thursday and Neshannock takes on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. Friday. New Castle squares off against Laurel Highlands at 9 p.m. Friday.
All general admission tickets are $10. There are no student tickets available. Reserve seats also are available for $20.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets in advance at the Petersen Events Center box office (upper concourse level) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
All fans entering must purchase a gate ticket, have an electronic ticket, have a Ticketmaster pre-purchased printed ticket, Ticketmaster COMP Ticket or a 2021-2022 WPIAL courtesy pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.