Four Lawerence County high school volleyball teams learned their postseason fate Friday.
Shenango, Neshannock and Laurel will compete in the Class 2A bracket, while Union will participate in the Class 1A field.
The Lady Wildcats (13-1) grabbed the highest seed of the four, capturing the No. 2 seed. Shenango earned a bye to Wednesday and will await Monday's winner between No. 15 Southmoreland and No. 18 Hopewell. The time and site is to be determined for Wednesday's contest.
The Lady Scots (16-0) finished as the lone unbeaten squad around the county. Union, seeded No. 4 in Class 1A, will oppose 13th-seeded Chartiers-Houston at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Shenango and Union both won their respective section championships.
The Lady Lancers picked up the No. 9 seed in Class 2A and will square off against eighth-seeded Brownsville at a time and site to be determined on Wednesday. Neshannock (11-4) handed Shenango its lone loss of the season Thursday in four games.
The Lady Spartans (13-5) claimed the No. 10 seed in Class 2A and will take on seventh-seeded South Park at a time and site to be determined on Wednesday.
