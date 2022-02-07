Basketball fans around Lawrence County will get to enjoy some additional action later this month at local gyms.
The WPIAL announced late last week that it will once again play district playoff games at the home of the higher seed through the quarterfinals. The WPIAL did that last year because of COVID-19. However, last year, the higher-seeded squad played at home through the semifinals.
This year, the semifinals will be played at neutral sites, with the WPIAL championship games to be played March 3 through March 5 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
There were gathering limits last year for games because of the pandemic. Teams will get to play at home this year in the playoffs provided their gym meets certain criteria specified by the district, mainly in terms of the size of the facility.
Three of the county’s defending WPIAL champions — the New Castle and Ellwood City Lincoln boys, along with the Neshannock girls — figure to earn high seeds when the district releases the playoff pairings next week.
“That helps us,” Red Hurricane boys coach Ralph Blundo said. “If we can get a first-round home game, that will help.
“We feel we have one of the better home-court advantages around and that would be great to play at home.”
New Castle, which is 8-0 in Section 2-5A play and 16-1 overall, is just one win away from a section championship. Last year, the Red Hurricane won three WPIAL playoff games at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House before topping Chartiers Valley for the WPIAL Class 5A championship at North Allegheny.
“I thought it might happen again this year,” Blundo said of the higher seed hosting WPIAL playoff games. “I thought it went well last year.
“It relieves the pressure of finding sites. It makes sense. I don’t know how they will handle it moving forward. Earning the right through your body of work to play at home in the playoffs would always be a good thing.”
Ellwood City took a different path to the WPIAL Class 3A championship last year than the ‘Canes did. The Wolverines won a preliminary-round playoff game at home, before hitting the road for three consecutive playoff matchups. Ellwood City clinched a berth in the WPIAL championship game by knocking off host Neshannock. The Wolverines won the WPIAL crown over South Allegheny.
The Wolverines are currently 7-0 in Section 1-3A action and 17-2 overall.
“Last year, we had one home game, then we played on the road,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said. “I think it’s definitely an advantage.
“Our fans are second to none. Playing at home would be a great boost to us. What else could you ask for? The announcement definitely surprised me.”
Antuono is excited for the upcoming playoffs and the potential of additional home games.
“I think it’s awesome; it would definitely work,” Antuono said of the home playoff games. “You work so hard throughout the year and you put yourself in the best position come playoff time.
“If we’re fortunate enough to play at home, that would be a blessing.”
Neshannock’s girls, currently 9-1 in Section 1-2A and 16-2 overall, won three home playoff games in the WPIAL playoffs en route to a WPIAL Class 2A crown.
“I think they liked it last year. I was a little surprised at (last week’s) announcement, but not a lot,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “I thought there would be a possibility of it happening again this year.
“I think it’s a good idea. I would like to be the higher seed. But if I’m not, I’m not. It might be the way to go in the future so the WPIAL doesn’t have to look for neutral sites. It worked out great last year for us.”
Playing at home doesn’t automatically ensure a team will move on, though.
“I think it’s a slight advantage. You still have to play well,” Grybowski said. “I’m hoping we’re one of the higher seeds.
“I told the girls, ‘you’re in charge of your own destiny. We have to handle our own business the rest of the regular season and then it’s in the hands of the WPIAL.’”
The Union boys (7-0 Section 1-1A, 17-2 overall) and the Union girls (6-0 Section 1-1A, 18-0 overall) also figure to be playing plenty of WPIAL home playoff games as well.
The WPIAL expects to release the playoff pairings Feb. 14.
