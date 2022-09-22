Ten players from both the New Castle High football team and Central Valley will be playing for a fallen hero Friday night. The WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference game will be played as one of seven Western Pennsylvania (WPA) Gold Star games this year.
"It's a great honor. I'm sure some of the families on the team still remember some of those guys that are fallen heroes," New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. "It's an honor to represent them. Hopefully, people will come out and support the game."
The WPA Gold Star games have 10 players from each team assume the identities of Gold Star military heroes. Whenever a player assuming a Gold Star identity makes a play, the fallen hero's name will be announced.
This is the first time New Castle has participated in a WPA Gold Star game. A ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. before the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.
Robinson pointed out that David Gettings was involved with bringing the WPA Gold Star game to Lawrence County.
"Obviously, we're a Gold Star family and our son (Albert Gettings) was killed in Iraq in 2006. Last year, we got involved with Legacies Alive," David Gettings said. "(They're) a group down in the valley that wants to help host Gold Star families and deal with the loss of their hero. We got involved with them; with Dana Tabay. She has tried to get these games together. Last year, we were in the game with South Side Beaver and Avonworth. What she has done is...the game has expanded. There were more that wanted to be involved. She's only one person. She's grown it now, I think it started in 2018. They then started with a game or two."
Dana Tabay is a volunteer for Legacies Alive and she helped alongside the Gettings family to orchestrate bringing the WPA Gold Star Game to New Castle.
"We had Albert in our game last year when South Side (Beaver) Rams played Avonworth's Antelopes. David was very impressed with what we've done and how we honor our families and wanted to bring it to New Castle. We were able to do it this year," Tabay said. "I guess my cup runneth over just of how people have been responding to the games, what we do in educating the public about Gold Star and honoring our fallen heroes most of all."
It's not about the big first down or touchdown in the WPA Gold Star game. It's about keeping the memories and love alive.
"Kyrell (Harris) will represent Albert for the whole night so if he makes a play, it's his name announced. It keeps the memories and the love alive of those who passed being killed in action and being Gold Star related," Gettings said. "It's to honor our sons. Consequently, that's what it's all about and to teach the children. There's a saying that goes, 'A person dies twice in their life. Once when their heart stops and again when their name is never spoken.' That's the same with every Gold Star family, we want those heroes to be remembered."
Gettings also commented that there will be a tailgating event before the game around 5 p.m.
The following New Castle players will assume the identities of fallen heroes:
Kyrell Harris will be playing for Albert Gettings (USMC), Tayshaun Wilkins will be playing for Clifford Moxley Jr. (Army), Tyler Leekins will be playing for Edward Mills Jr. (Army), Bryce Wood will be playing for Robert Jones (Army), Kaevon Gardner will be playing for Vaughn Dexter (Marines), Duane Shannonhouse will be playing for Charles Slack (Army), Jaden Kirkwood will be playing for George Threats (Army), Malik Jefferson will be playing for Dalton Goff (Army), Nate McKnight will be playing for Christopher Hulbert (Air Force) and Joe Vanazia will be playing for Richard Hopper (Air Force).
