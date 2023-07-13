WINNING FORMULA: Union's Galmarini delivers offensively, on the mound, to win county's MVP award

Strong pitching and sound hitting make up a good recipe for a successful baseball team.
Union High’s Rocco Galmarini boasts both of those ingredients.
Galmarini, a junior, hits for a high average, drives in runs and is a menace on the bases.
On the mound, Galmarini kept hitters off balance, fanning slightly more than one batter an inning, and keeping the opposition off the scoreboard.
“Rocco stepped up bigtime,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. “We talked prior to the season about him being our No. 1 (pitcher) and our expectation of him as a No. 1.
“He was a bulldog. He gave you a max effort. He can throw four different pitches for strikes. He knows how to get people out. He throws a fastball, slider, changeup and a splitfinger change.”
Sanders turned to Galmarini as the staff ace with the graduation of Jake Vitale and Tyler Staub.
“I had some pretty good shoes to fill, with Jake and Tyler graduating,” Galmarini said. “I’m very impressed with how I pitched.
“I couldn’t have done it without our defense, and our offense, too.”
A left-handed pitcher, Galmarini was 8-2 with a 2.80 earned run average in 49 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 51 batters.
Galmarini led the county in pitching wins and shared the top spot in the area in innings pitched with Garrett Heller (Wilmington).
“I pitched really well at the beginning of the year,” Galmarini said. “I had a couple of down outings. But, then picked it up at the end of the year.”
The Scotties lost out on a bid at five straight berths in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game and three consecutive district titles with a 9-6 loss to California in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals. That setback meant Union needed to beat Rochester in the consolation game to make the state playoffs. A loss would end the Scotties’ season.
Galmarini picked up three hits in the semifinal loss.
Sanders turned to Galmarini for the consolation game and Galmarini delivered. Galmarini retired the first 14 Rams batters and finished with a complete-game two-hitter to pitch the top-seeded Scotties to a 4-0 win over seventh-seeded Rochester.
Galmarini walked one and struck out eight. He threw just 86 pitches, 56 went for strikes. Galmarini allowed a two-out single in the seventh. He entered the last inning facing the minimum amount of batters.
“That was definitely the best game I thew all season,” Galmarini said of the consolation matchup. “I felt really good. After we lost to California, I didn’t want to lose a consolation game. I wanted to get us in the state playoffs.
“I performed how I wanted to. I had good command, location and a changeup. My changeup is my favorite pitch to throw. I just developed it when I was young. I’ve been able to critique it over the years. There’s always room for improvement.”
Said Sanders, “That was a complete game against a section rival. We know they are scrappy; we know they want to beat us, and we want to beat them. Rocco was really pumped up to get the ball in that game. He knew his job was to throw strikes. We had a game plan and he executed it perfectly.”
Galmarini was a big part of that strong offense for Union. The Scotties put up at least eight games scoring 10 runs or more.
Galmarini compiled a .508 batting average with 15 RBIs, 16 runs scored, six doubles, three triples and 13 stolen bases for the Scotties.
“Rocco is our leadoff hitter,” Sanders said. “He knows his job is to get on base. Bunt, get a single toward second, working on getting the ball to short or past third, hit it to left field or left center. If he gets that down, he can improve on that average.
“At the end of the season, if he sees a third baseman playing back, he had the freedom to put the bunt down.”
Sanders noted Galmarini has a great work ethic.
“He’ll work on both his hitting and pitching,” Sanders said. “He’s one of those guys that on any given day you can see him in the cage hitting or long tossing in the outfield.
“He knows what he needs to work on. He just goes out and works hard.”
Said Galmarini, “I’ll definitely be working to stay in through the ball. I’ll try to gain a little bit more power. I want to get more velocity and perfect my curveball.”
Union loses six players to graduation. Galmarini will be a big piece to the team’s success next season.
“We have exit interviews with all of our guys. We had a pretty long interview with him,” Sanders said. “We talked about improving his body; getting in the weight room.
“We want to see him get a little stronger, a little quicker. That will help him with golf and basketball, too. We’re returning seven starters next year. The seniors we lost, there’s some big losses there. With Rocco coming back, it’s that mindset we don’t want to get overconfident. Rocco will work to get himself better.”
