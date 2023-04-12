Wilmington High softball pitcher Ava Williamson was untouchable Tuesday.
Williamson tossed a complete-game one-hitter in leading the Lady Greyhounds to an 8-0 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over West Middlesex.
Williamson (5-0) allowed one hit and struck out 18 batters with one walk in earning the win. She tossed 96 pitches, 67 of which went for strikes.
“She was in the zone. She threw very well. She wasn’t laboring at all,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “She was very calm in the circle. She was throwing tonight. She was on. She wasn’t giving up much of anything. I was proud of what she did.”
The Lady Greyhounds (3-0, 6-0 overall) garnered 12 total hits. Avery Harlan and Faith Jones delivered three hits and two RBIs each for Wilmington. Jones also had a triple.
Chloe Krarup collected two hits for the Lady Greyhounds and Williamson knocked in a pair of markers.
Paije Peterson provided a triple for the winners.
Wilmington scored four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Lady Greyhounds return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Sharpsville.
Union 23,
Beaver 13
Olivia Williams posted four hits and three RBIs to pace the Lady Scots to a nonsection win over the Lady Bobcats.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Olivia Benedict, Bella Cameron, Ella Casalandra and Mia Preuhs also had three hits each for Union (6-1).
Mallory Gorgacz, Tori May, Addie Nogay and Allie Ross recorded two hits apiece for the Lady Scots.
Benedict drove in five runs.
Union scored seven runs in the second, 12 in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Preuhs (3-1) picked up the win. She went all six innings, surrendering eight hits and striking out six.
Beaver tallied a run in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Union will travel to Cornell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Neshannock 10,
Riverside 2
The Lady Lancers pulled away to capture a Section 1-2A road victory over the Lady Panthers.
Neshannock (3-0, 5-0) scored seven runs in the last two innings.
The Lady Lancers notched 10 hits, led by Hunter Newman with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Addy Frye and Gabby Perod provided two hits each, while Aaralyn Nogay plated a pair of runs.
Frye (3-0, 5-0) went the distance to earn the win. She gave up six hits and two runs — one earned — with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Neshannock (5-0) tallied a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Riverside recorded a marker in the second and one in the fifth.’
Neshannock’s JV team topped Riverside, 4-0. The Lady Lancers are now 3-0 in JV action.
Neshannock hosts Shenango at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
Shaler 11,
New Castle 1
Titans twirler Miguel Hugas limited the ‘Canes to just three hits in a Section 3-5A home win.
Hugas, who is bound for Alabama on a scholarship, was pitching in front of professional scouts.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Damarion Young (0-1) started and took the loss. Young pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs — all earned — with three walks and a strikeout.
New Castle (0-3, 0-5) scored one run in the second inning.
Shaler (3-0, 8-1) notched two runs in the first inning, four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
The ‘Canes host Shaler at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Flaherty Field.
Riverside 6,
Shenango 3
The Panthers scored four runs in the sixth inning for a Section 1-3A home win over the Wildcats.
Shenango (2-1, 4-3) had its four-game winning streak snapped.
The Wildcats had six hits total, including two by Bennie Santangelo.
Braden Zeigler went the distance in taking the loss. He allowed six hits and and six runs — four earned — with six walks and five strikeouts.
Shenango scored a run each in the third, fourth and seventh frames.
The Panthers (5-0, 6-0) plated two runs in the third and four in the sixth.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 9,
Laurel 3
The Spartans came up short in a Section 2-2A road decision against the Chargers.
Laurel slugged six hits, led by Robert Kissick and Luca Santini with two each. Santini tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
Laurel committed five errors.
Hunter Kobialka started and tossed 5 1/3 innings in taking the loss. He gave up five hits and nine runs — two earned — with two walks and five strikeouts.
The Chargers scored two runs in the first, three in the third and four in the sixth.
The Spartans scored three runs in the fourth.
Union 13,
Western Beaver 3
The Scotties opened things up in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Western Beaver in a Class 2-1A game.
The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Union (3-0, 3-3) had 14 hits to Western Beaver’s three. Union’s Brennen Porter was two for three at the plate with three RBIs.
Rocco Galmarini (2-0) went the distance and surrendered three hits, three runs — all earned — and pitched one walk and five strikeouts.
Union plated two runs in the bottom of the second, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and three in the sixth. Western Beaver scored three runs in the fifth.
Western Beaver will host Union at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to finish the Class 2-1A series.
Boys track and field
Glavach breaks record
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach broke his own school mark in the pole vault in a 102-48 loss to Lakeview.
Glavach turned in an effort of 15-4.
Laurel splits
The Spartans knocked off Ellwood City Lincoln (81-69), but dropped a 95-55 decision to Shenango.
Brady Cooper and Kurt Lambrigt won three events each for Laurel.
Neshannock earns split
The Lancers lost to Beaver Falls (75-64), but rolled past Union (105-36).
Brendan Burns picked up wins in the 800, 1600 and the 3200 for Neshannock.
Girls track and field
Atkins, Harding set marks
Laurel’s Tori Atkins set a pair of records in leading the team to a split with Shenango and Ellwood City. Maddy Harding also set a school standard in the pole vault.
Atkins broke the school record in the 100 and 200. Brooke Atkins held the old mark (12.69) in the 100 and Tori Atkins owned the previous standard in the 200 with a time of 25.63.
Tori Atkins won three (100, 200, 400) total events.
Harding broke the old pole vault record of 9-9 set by Lauren Miles.
Wilmington falls to Lakeview
Emma Mason won three events for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10 loss to Lakeview.
Mason won the 800, 1600 and the 3200.
Mohawk suffers setback
Angie Smiley won four events for the Lady Warriors in a road loss to the Lady Panthers.
Smiley picked up wins in the 100, 200, 400 relay and the 1600 relay.
Neshannock wins two
The Lady Lancers knocked off Union (96-14) and Beaver Falls (72-57) in a home meet.
Teagan Scheller won the 800 and 1600 against both schools. There were multiple events not reported.
