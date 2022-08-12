Wilmington High’s new volleyball coach, LaShana Barnett, is looking to provide the one thing that’s been missing from the coaching staff — stability.
“The girls haven’t had much stability, as far as coaching goes, the last four years,” Barnett said. “We’re starting from the beginning, starting from the ground up. As far as improvement goes, it’s just us gelling as a whole and growing.
“I definitely had to get the girls to trust me, of course. I had to mean what I said and meant what I said. I have an open rapport with the ladies. Every single practice we sit down and communicate. I’m not just another coach. I want to be there for the long haul. My seniors unfortunately didn’t have that, but I want to give them that while they’re here.”
Barnett announced her hiring on Aug. 9. She graduated Hickory High School in 1997 and was part of the co-Mercer County Conference volleyball champions in 1996.
“I found out about the position, one of the senior’s moms contacted me that Anna Cook was leaving,” Barnett said. “So, that’s when I applied for the position.”
Barnett has five seasons of coaching experience and was known by many of the Lady Greyhounds due to her being a PIAA volleyball official.
“Most of the girls recognized me from being an official. I officiated their games over the past couple years,” Barnett said on meeting the team. “It was nice, the girls were welcoming and excited to get started. They hadn’t had a coach in about a month and they were just ready to get started and get in the gym.
“The girls just have a great rapport. They get along with each other, they are just genuine with each other, they are willing to help and they are ambitious.”
While Barnett has the head coach position filled, there will not be an assistant coach officially hired until Aug 16.
“I just found someone. Her name is Jennifer Black. She has yet to be approved by the school board,” Barnett said. “The meeting is 16th, so she will be the assistant coach. She actually applied for the position and she was recommended to me as an assistant. She and I met and I felt like she was really good for the job. She’s stepping up.”
The core principles of Barnett’s coaching are discipline, hard work and respect.
“I just want the girls’ discipline and hard work. I want them to give their all on the court and not just on the court but outside of it as well,” Barnett said. “I feel like respect goes a long way and I want them to carry that on throughout life as well.
“I’m still really close with my high school coaches. Chucky Fleet was my high school coach. When I was hired as an official, he was the first one I called, and when I got this coaching job he was the first one I called.”
