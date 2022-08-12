Things just seem to fall into place sometimes. That’s the case for Wilmington High’s new girls tennis coach.
Mike Blasko is a 1990 graduate of Mohawk and got involved with Wilmington tennis after taking his daughter, Megan Blasko, to practice.
“My daughter was a player, and I dropped her off from practice one day and I saw coach (Jim) Arrow by himself. I told her, ‘If he needs any help let me know,’” Blasko said. “He said, ‘Yeah, I could use your help,’ and I helped him the rest of the season. He said, ‘Hey, I’ve been wanting to retire for years and I’ve been waiting to find the right person. I like the way you work with the girls, I like the way to coach them, I want you to take my place.’”
Arrow retired from coaching Wilmington’s girls tennis in October 2021 after helping the Lady Greyhounds claim PIAA District 10 Class 2A team titles in 2001 and 2003.
Blasko seems to have big shoes to fill in Arrow’s absence.
“I could never fill them,” he said. “I just hope I can make him proud and really help the girls to succeed.”
Blasko never competed in tennis at Mohawk due to the school not having a team. He played recreationally with friends while he attended Penn State and had some prior coaching experience with Wilmington baseball and soccer.
Blasko didn’t need to make many introductions to the team due to his prior involvement with the Wilmington Area School District.
“I knew most of them anyhow because I was PTA president at the school. I had greeted them for years at the doors and got to know them creating programs at the school,” Blasko said. “They really respond well. They’re just hard working, they just love it. They’re a bunch of goofy girls who go out and have some fun. I really enjoy being with them.
“I really like how hard working they are and the parent support I have. That really helps with it. They’re providing snacks, rides, they’re really stepping it up so the girls can get there and do well and the girls are working hard while they’re there.”
Blasko also praised his assistant coach, Lori Cox.
“She’s real supportive. She really enjoys it,” Blasko said. “The girls relate to her, which is nice. She’s been great out there.”
Blasko commented that the team looks good even before the season begins, and the only setback is preparation.
“I wish we had more time to prepare. They’re just so happy to be there,” Blasko said. “I’m just so proud of them for how hard they’re working and when I give them a tip, they take that tip and go with it. We haven’t even started the season yet.”
Blasko said he doesn’t see any need for improvement on the team and commented on his coaching style.
“Just hard work and discipline,” Blasko said of his coaching philosophy. “I told them at the beginning. ‘I know some of you are here to be a part of something, some are here for a scholarship, some just want to be with your friends. I want you to tell me that.’
“That’s not happened. Even the ones who are there because their friends are there, they are working hard.”
