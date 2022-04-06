Wilmington High's Faith Jones is placed as the contact hitter in the lineup for its softball team and there's good reason for that.
Jones had three hits in a 23-0 win over Farrell on Wednesday. She had six RBIs, a triple and a home run.
"We were excited to open up the season at home," Jones said of the game against Farrell. "We had a young class coming in from COVID last year expecting good things. We were excited to get back on the field and feel normalcy."
The next night she had four hits in a 15-2 win over Lakeview. She had three homers and eight RBIs in that game.
"Hard work," Jones said of hitting three home runs. "(I) put in a lot of work. A lot of good coaching. We were able to set ourselves up for that and read the pitching."
In the opening week of softball, Jones amassed 14 RBIs and four home runs making her 7 for 7 at the plate.
For her efforts, Jones was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
"She's a student of the game. She works effortlessly hitting at nights in her garage," Wilmington coach John Frank said of Jones. "When we're at practice, if the girls are working in cages, she'll go hit off the tees. She's constantly motivating herself to do better than what she already has been doing and that's something that isn't taught; it's pretty much self motivated.
"She just sees the ball very well and, to look at her, her stature is tiny but her bat speed is phenomenal and it hinges a lot on bat speeds. She's a go getter and she gets after it. She'll strive to hit 1,000 if she can."
Jones commented that she's been playing softball since she was seven years old.
"I focused on it more strongly when I got about freshman year," Jones said of her hitting ability. "I understood the game a lot more so the IQ helped me."
Jones plays catcher for the Lady Greyhounds.
"For a little squirt, she's got a gun," Frank said on Jones' ability playing catcher. "Throws off her knees, she's very well schooled, she takes a lot of catching lessons through the winters. She just loves being behind the plate. The dirtier she gets the better she feels I guess."
A daughter of Matt and Kelly Jones, the junior catcher said her goal at the plate is to be a consistent hitter.
"I think that our communication's better," Jones said of the Lady Greyhound's strengths. "We have made a lot of good bonds between each other. We have experienced players and the girls are all taking in what they need to know from the coaching that we're getting."
Jones said the upperclassman leadership on Wilmington's team has come along very well. That leadership is something she wishes to work on.
"Just keep leading," Jones said. "I want to make a difference for the younger girls; help them. I like to be a leader, making an example for the younger girls and help the older ones make sure that everybody is comfortable."
"She brings a lot of leadership," Frank said. "Sometimes she just gets on it like,'Let's go, let's go, we can strive to do better than what we can,' and it kind of rubs off and we have a whole team of girls like that. It's a motivational team that when somebody does something wrong she'll be the first to say, 'Hey, shake it off let's move forward,' the same with the rest of the team. She's definitely not an 'I' player. This team is a team and they get along very well."
Jones only plays softball and wants to play at the collegiate level but she is more focused on attaining an education first and foremost. She's undecided on colleges but wants to be close to home.
"Coach Frank, he has helped all of us," Jones said. "He cares about every single one of us. He's going to do his best for us and because he gives us his best we're going to give him ours."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.