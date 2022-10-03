Wilmington High’s Kaitlyn Hoover and Alexandria Settle participated in the District 10 Girls Class 2A Individual Tournament.
The two-round event was held Thursday and Saturday at Meadville Country Club.
Hoover finished 10th with an 89-89—178. Settle didn’t make the cut for the second round, finishing with a 114.
North East’s Anna Swan won the District 10, Class 2A title with a 72-73—145. She topped Kate Sowers of West Middlesex (69-77—146) by one shot.
The top four golfers advance to the state championship.
Boys soccer Wilmington wins
Beckett Miller scored three goals to lift the Greyhounds to an 8-0 road win over Commodore Perry.
Daniel Miller was next for Wilmington with a goal and two assists, while Caleb Shah and Ryder Tervo tallied a goal and an assist each.
Joe Saterlee, Elliott Moore and Mason Harvey netted one goal each for Wilmington.
Skyler Sloan and Josh Legnosky split the shutout for the Greyhounds, with each making one save.
