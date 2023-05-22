SLIPPERY ROCK — Wilmington High’s Solomon Glavach captured a gold medal Saturday.
Glavach, a senior, posted an effort of 14-6 in the pole vault to claim first place in that event during the District 10, Class 2A Track and Field Championships. The meet was held at Slippery Rock University.
Glavach automatically advances to the PIAA Track and Field Championship meet, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
“Solomon was clearly favored. His best vault this year is 15-4,” Greyhounds coach J.R. McFarland said. “I think the next person closest to him was 13-6.
“It wasn’t a surprise that he won. He’s been vaulting really well all year.”
Conditions were less than ideal for the competitors.
“That was a negative about the meet,” McFarland said of the weather. “The rain was definitely affecting their performance.
“I feel bad for any athlete that has to participate in those type of conditions. It did clear up later in the afternoon. But, we can’t do much about it.”
Glavach came in poised to bring home the gold.
“Solomon has been working hard all year,” McFarland said. “He has pretty much dedicated his high school years to the pole vault.
“His work ethic is outstanding. That’s why he’s been able to vault as well as he has. That’s why he went 14-6 on Saturday. He tried for the meet record (15-3). He went for 15-4 and didn’t make it. He’s gotten 15 (feet) or more a half dozen times or more. He has it in him, certainly, and we’re hoping he does it at the state championship.”
Glavach will compete at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the state meet in the pole vault.
Joining Glavach from Wilmington in reaching the state title meet is freshman Maya Jeckavitch. She took third place in the 200 in 26.12, meeting the qualifying time.
Jeckavitch took fourth place in the 400 in 1:01.85. She didn’t advance to the state meet in the 400, though.
“Maya has been running very well this year,” McFarland said. “She wasn’t happy with her 400 time. She’s a hard worker.
“I thought she bounced back well after the 400 and ran her best time in the 200. We’re very happy for her.”
Jeckavitch will compete in the preliminaries on Friday and if she advances will participate in the finals on Saturday.
Wilmington’s Bayleigh Miller, Sarah Dieter and Tully Caiazza all placed, but did not reach the state meet.
Miller finished third place in the discus at 106-5. Dieter took sixth place in both the 100 hurdles (16.93) and the 300 hurdles (49.82). Caiazza finished sixth in the 1600 in 4:42.71.
“We qualified 18 for the District 10 meet,” McFarland said. “Out of those 18, only four had participated last year.
“Our kids were really young. I’m really pleased with their performance and we hope to have more qualify for the state championship next year.”
Slippery Rock won the District 10, Class 2A boys team championship with 101 points. Wilmington finished 16 with 13 markers.
Fort LeBoeuf captured the District 10, Class 2A girls title with 78.60 points. The Lady Greyhounds took 14th with 22.50 points.
