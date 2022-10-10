The Wilmington High volleyball team picked up a win Monday night.
Lettie Mahle recorded 14 points, 20 receptions, four digs and four kills to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 District 10, Region 3-2A home win over Oil City.
Myah Chimiak contributed 33 receptions, 11 digs and six points for Wilmington, while Maelee Whiting added three kills, seven blocks, 12 receptions and three points.
Kara Haines chipped in 13 kills, three blocks and seven receptions for the winners, Loghan Kollar notched 22 receptions and 13 digs, Paije Peterson produced four kills and 18 receptions, and Charlie Black delivered eight receptions and 10 digs.
Alexis Boyer handed out 21 assists and six points for the Lady Greyhounds, Makenna Black garnered eight receptions and three points, and Jenna Whiting added four assists.
Chloe Krarup collected 15 receptions for the victors, while Lainey Todd and Ellie Cullen tallied four apiece.
Wilmington won the JV match, 25-12 25-19.
