The quest for a championship is ready to begin for the Wilmington High baseball and softball teams.
District 10 released the playoff pairings for both sports on Friday and both squads will open play next week.
The Greyhounds' baseball team picked up the No. 2 seed in Class 2A and will meet seventh-seeded Union City at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Westminster College.
Wilmington's baseball team finished 14-2 in Region 1, good for second place. The Greyhounds (15-4 overall) lost to region champion Sharpsville (5-4) and West Middlesex (9-7) in conference action.
The Bears finished seventh in Region 3 at 6-10.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the West Middlesex-Mercer matchup on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. Only the champion from District 10 advances to the state playoffs.
The District 10, Class 2A baseball championship game is slated for 1:30 p.m. May 30 at Slippery Rock University.
The Lady Greyhounds (11-6) captured the No. 5 seed in the Class 2A softball pairings and will battle Seneca at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Penn State-Behrend.
Wilmington recorded a 10-4 mark in Region 1 action. Seneca (15-4), seeded fourth, took second place in Region 3 with a 14-2 ledger.
The victor moves on to the semifinals and will square off against the winner of the Sharpsville-Iroquois tilt on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
The District 10, Class 2A championship game is set for May 30 at a time and site to be determined. Two teams will advance from District 10 into the state playoffs.
