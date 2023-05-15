Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined to pitch the Wilmington High softball team to a win Sunday.
Williamson started and Maynard came on in relief to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 4-0 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over West Middlesex.
Williamson (8-2) picked up the win. She worked two innings, giving up one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.
Maynard pitched the final five innings, allowing two hits and no walks with three strikeouts.
Wilmington (9-2 region, 13-2 overall) recorded six total hits, including two by Avery Harlan.
Wilmington scored one run in the first and three in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds are back in action at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Mercer. Wilmington entertains Kennedy Catholic at 5 p.m. Tuesday. District 10 is likely to release the playoff pairings Wednesday, or at the latest on Thursday.
Baseball
Wilmington 11,
West Middlesex 5
The Greyhounds scored five runs in the fourth inning to rally for a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over the Big Reds.
Ben Miller, Tyler Mikulin and Willie Moore posted two hits apiece for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds notched 11 total hits.
Buddah Book drove in two runs to pace Wilmington.
Garrett Heller started and captured the win. Heller tossed five innings, surrendering eight hits and four runs — all earned — with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Wilmington scored a run in the second, two in the third, five in the fourth and three in the sixth.
West Middlesex plated three markers in the first, one in the second and one in the sixth.
The Greyhounds will visit Lakeview at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.