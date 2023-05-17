The bats were in high gear for the Wilmington High softball team Tuesday.
The Lady Greyhounds pounded out 18 hits en route to a 21-0 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Kennedy Catholic.
It was the regular season finale for Wilmington (12-2 region, 15-2 overall).
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Karah Deal and Graeson Grubbs garnered three hits each for the Lady Greyhounds. Malia Baney, Maelee Whiting and Chloe Krarup collected two hits each for the winners.
Whiting, Grubbs and Paije Peterson posted three RBIs each. Peterson belted a three-run homer.
Stella Maynard tossed a complete game to earn the win. She allowed one hit and no walks with five strikeouts.
Wilmington scored 12 runs in the first and nine in the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.