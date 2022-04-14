The Wilmington High softball team rallied again for a win Thursday.
The Lady Greyhounds scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 6-4 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over Mercer.
On Tuesday, Wilmington (4-0 region, 5-0 overall) battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to knock off West Middlesex, 5-4.
“Their new name is the cardiac kids. They took five years off my life,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank happily said of his battling team. “Mercer battled all day. We were struggling at the plate and then it caught on. They didn’t quit. They did very well. It was one heck of a game.”
Paije Peterson provided a three-run double to tie the game at 4 against the Lady Mustangs. Ava Williamson doubled to put Wilmington up 5-4 and McKenna Bucker added some insurance with an RBI single for a 6-4 buffer.
Williamson (4-0) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed five hits and four runs — three earned — with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Williamson also delivered two hits.
“Ava bulldogged it in the circle and shut them down,” Frank said. “She’s adapting very well as a freshman pitcher.
“She’s young, but she’s disciplined at the plate. She hits it hard. She doesn’t give up; she battles. She knows what she has to do when it’s time to do it.”
Wilmington posted 10 total hits.
Peterson produced three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Greyhounds and Bucker contributed a pair of hits.
Wilmington scored one run in the fifth and five in the seventh.
Mercer (1-3, 1-3) plated one run in the second and three more in the third.
Union 17,
Rochester 1
A 17-run uprising in the second inning paved the way for the Lady Scots’ WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Rams.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Piper Jendrysik went the distance to earn the win. Jendrysik gave up a run on two hits, with a walk and a strikeout.
Tori May led Union (4-0, 8-1) with three hits and Mia Preuhs posted two.
Rochester (1-1, 1-2) scored its run in the third inning.
Baseball
Neshannock 10,
Kennedy Catholic 0
The Lancers pounded out 14 hits in rolling to a nonsection home win over the Golden Eagles.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Andrew Moses paced Neshannock (4-4) with three hits, while Andrew Frye, Nate Rynd, Colten Shaffer, Luke Glies and Dom Cubellis added two apiece.
Frye knocked in three runs to lead the Lancers. Shaffer and Moses drove in two tallies apiece.
“I have a feeling we’re going to start rolling,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “The boys were excited to get back on the field.”
Sebastian Coiro (1-0) started and picked up the win. Coiro worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up a hit with three walks and nine strikeouts.
Neshannock plated two runs in the first, a run in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Riverside 10.
Ellwood City 0
The Panthers broke the game open with seven runs in the second inning en route to a nonsection home win over the Wolverines.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-4) was held to just three singles.
William Nardone started and took the loss. Nardone tossed one-plus inning, allowing three hits and four runs — all earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
Riverside (7-1) scored seven runs in the second, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Union 15,
Western Beaver 0 (Game 1);
Union 20,
Western Beaver 1 (Game 2)
The Scotties’ Tyler Staub tossed a no-hitter in a Section 1-1A victory over the Golden Beavers.
Staub struck out nine batters, while adding a pair of hits.
Grayson Blakley recorded two hits and Dayne Johnke drove in a pair of runs for the victors.
“Tyler is pitching exceptionally well this year,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He struggled with location; he probably threw 25 pitches in the first inning. Then he settled down.”
In the nightcap, Shane Roper struck out 11 and allowed just one hit for the Scotties.
Mark Stanley had three hits, including a pair of home runs and seven RBIs. Tyler Staub had two hits, including a homer and a triple and three RBIs.
The homers were the first shots of the season for Stanley and Staub.
Nick Vitale notched three hits for the winners.
“Our bats came alive in the second game,” Sanders said. “In the second game, Mark Stanley was really focused. He did a great job with runners on base.”
