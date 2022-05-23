ERIE — The season is over for the Wilmington High softball team.
Lauren Konkol swatted a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Seneca to a 7-6 District 10, Class 2A first-round playoff win over the Lady Greyhounds. The game was played at Penn State-Behrend.
Wilmington’s season ends at 11-7.
“This team battled. It was a heartbreaking loss for them, especially the three seniors,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said. “It was a good game. Somebody had to win and we were on the losing end of it. The girls never gave up.
“We had 12 hits to their 10 and we only had two strikeouts and they had 12. It tells you the team was putting the bat on the ball and doing everything right. The chips didn’t fall our way. We learned a lot as a team today, we wanted another crack at Sharpsville, but that fell short. It’s a strong promise for next year for 2023.”
The Lady Bobcats advance to meet Sharpsville on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
Wilmington put two runners on base with two outs in the seventh inning with the game tied at 6. However, the Lady Greyhounds weren’t able to plate the runners.
Seneca (16-4) held a 6-4 lead after five innings. The Lady Greyhounds tied it at 6 on in the sixth on an RBI double by Graeson Grubbs and a squeeze bunt.
Ava Williamson got the start in the circle for the Lady Greyhounds before being relieved by Jadyn Flick. Williamson worked four innings, allowing six hits and six runs — three earned — with six walks and eight strikeouts. Flick threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four hits and one run — earned — with four strikeouts.
Karah Deal tripled for the Lady Greyhounds.
“I got a young squad and I got some new freshmen coming up next year hungry also,” Frank said. “It’s going to make for some good competition.”
Wilmington tallied three runs in the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Seneca scores four markers in the second, two in the fourth and the winning tally in the eighth.
