HERMITAGE — Ava Williamson tossed a gem for the Wilmington High softball team Monday afternoon.
Williamson worked six innings and struck out 13 batters to pace the second-seeded Lady Greyhounds to a 7-0 District 10, Class 2A first-round playoff win over seventh-seeded Maplewood at the Hermitage Complex Field 1.
“Ava was on early and often,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “She had a good riseball going today.
“Her screwball was working pretty well. She came in with a curve to keep them off guard.”
Williamson (9-2) gave up two hits and walked none.
Wilmington moves on to meet the winner of the Saegertown-Seneca matchup on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Greyhounds jumped on top early, plating four runs in the first inning.
“The girls set the tone in the first inning. That took the air out of Maplewood,” Frank said. “We had some opportunities here and there.
“We couldn’t put those other couple of runs on the board, though. This team played very well today; they were together and confident. That’s what we needed to be like. I was happy with the performance. It was a team effort. We all had each other’s back.”
Paije Peterson slugged a home run in the first inning to get the Lady Greyhounds going.
Avery Harlan and Karah Deal recorded RBI singles in the fifth for Wilmington.
The Lady Greyhounds recorded 10 hits.
Harlan, Peterson and Deal delivered two hits each for the winners.
Deal drove in two runs and Lia Krarup added a triple.
Wilmington batters struck out just three times.
“That pitcher we faced, she was averaging nine to 10 strikeouts a game. But, not today,” Frank said. “The girls all played as a unit.
“The team was putting the bat on the ball. The fielding was phenomenal. The girls were on point.”
Wilmington scored four runs in the first and three in the fifth.
