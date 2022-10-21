The Wilmington High boys and girls soccer teams qualified for the District 10 playoffs.
Both teams compete in Class 1A.
The fourth-seeded Lady Greyhounds will square off against fifth-seeded Cambridge Springs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Meadville High School.
The Greyhounds' boys team claimed the No. 2 seed and will face Tuesday's winner of the No. 3 Mercer vs. No. 6 Eisenhower tilt. Wilmington will meet the winner on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.