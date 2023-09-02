The Wilmington High football team got in the win column Friday night.
The Greyhounds regrouped after a tough opening-week loss with a 21-14 District 10, Region 3-2A verdict over host Greenville.
No other information was provided on the game.
Wilmington (1-1 region, 1-1 overall) lost to Sharpsville in the opener, 49-42.
