The Wilmington High baseball team opened the District 10, Class 2A playoffs with a convincing win Monday.
Isaac Schleich was sharp on the mound and the Greyhounds recorded 11 total hits en route to a 10-0 first-round win over Union City at Westminster College.
The second-seeded Greyhounds (16-5) take on third-seeded West Middlesex (14-6) in the semifinals on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The teams split the regular-season series. The winner will compete in the District 10 championship game at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Slippery Rock University.
Schleich started and tossed four innings to pick up the victory. He gave up one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Tyler Mikulin paced the Wilmington offense with three hits and three RBIs. Ben Miller followed with two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Dylan Batley notched two hits.
Wilmington scored a run in the first, five in the second, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
