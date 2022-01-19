The Wilmington hockey team defeated rolled to an 8-1 win over Burrell at Hess Ice Rink on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds scored the only goal in the first period from Davis Phanco (Wilmington), assisted by Andrew Cartwright (Union) and Chance Miller (Wilmington).
Wilmington had a 3-1 advantage after two periods with a pair of scores from Drake Tomak (Ellwood). The first was assisted by Cody Williams (Ellwood) and the second assist went to Gage Miller (Ellwood).
The Greyhounds (9-5-0-1) netted five straight goals in the third period.
The first three as a natural hat trick from Williams. Assists going to Cartwright on the first, Tomak and Cartwright on the second, and Tomak and Logan Popovich (Wilmington) for Williams’ third goal. The last two tallies were scored by Cartwright, capping off a five-point game. He was assisted by Chance Miller and Justin Girman (New Castle) on the first and Tomak on the other which gave him a five-point game as well.
The Greyhounds are in second place with 19 points in the PIHL Varsity B North division.
