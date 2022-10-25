The Wilmington High hockey team picked up a victory Monday night.
The Greyhounds' co-op program rolled to a 9-5 win over Central Valley at Hess Ice Rink.
The win pushed Wilmington's record to 1-3.
Noah King (Wilmington) got the only goal in the first period on an assist from Andrew Cartwright (Union).
In the second period, Cartwright scored a goal, assisted by Sean Carmichael (New Castle) and Davis Phanco (Wilmington). Nate Pitzer (New Castle) scored on an assist from Tucker Ligo (Union). Carmichael collected two goals one assisted by Alex Rodgers (New Castle) and the other assisted by Cartwright.
The second period ended with Wilmington with a 5-4 lead. The Greyhounds put four more pucks in the net to pull away in the third.
The goal scorers were Akito Hatch (Wilmington) from King and Beckett Miller (Wilmington), Cartwright assists to Phanco and King, King from Mitchell Covert (Ellwood), and Cartwright with the hat trick tally to finish off the scoring with the assist from King.
Tagg Walker (Wilmington) got the win in net stopping 19 of 24 shots.
