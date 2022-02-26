Drake Tomak guided the Wilmington hockey team to an upset victory.
Tomak tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Greyhounds to a 2-1 win over Bishop Canevin. It was just the second loss of the season for the Crusaders. Wilmington dealt Bishop Canevin both of those setbacks.
The Crusaders scored first on a first-period goal. Andrew Cartwright (Union) evened the score in the second period on a power-play goal with assists going to Noah Monstwil (Mohawk) and Davis Phanco (Wilmington).
Neither team lit the lamp in the third period, sending the fray to overtime. Tomak (Ellwood) scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Cody Williams (Ellwood).
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) earned the win in goal, making 29 saves on 30 shots.
The Greyhounds are now 10-5-2, which gives them 22 points and moves them into a three-way tie for second place in the PIHL Varsity B North division. Wilmington will play at Trinity on Tuesday to finish out the regular season.
