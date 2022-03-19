The Wilmington High hockey team came up short Thursday night.
The Greyhounds dropped a 5-1 PIHL Division 2 semifinal playoff matchup to top-seeded Bishop Canevin at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Wilmington, seeded fifth, ends its season at 12-6-2. The Greyhounds reached the semifinals with a win over fourth-seeded Carrick last week.
Bishop Canevin scored first on a goal in the opening moments of the first period. Wilmington responded with the tying tally on a goal by Andrew Cartwright (Union), assisted by Tyler Girman (New Castle).
The two teams skated to the second period tied at 1. Bishop Canevin netted two markers in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. The Crusaders tacked on two third-period goals to put the game away.
Seniors that played in their final game for Wilmington include: goalies Dom Serafino (Wilmington) and Bo Leslie (Mohawk). Skaters Girman, Ayden Leslie (Mohawk), Logan Popovich (Wilmington), Drake Tomak (Ellwood), Cody Williams (Ellwood) and Josh Work (New Castle).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.