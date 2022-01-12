The Wilmington High hockey team held on for a victory Tuesday night.
Drake Tomak scored three goals to lead the Greyhounds to a 7-6 win over Trinity at Hess Ice Rink on Senior Night.
Honored prior to the game for Wilmington were Ayden Leslie (Mohawk), Bo Leslie (Mohawk), Cody Williams (Ellwood City Lincoln), Dom Serafino (Wilmington), Tomak (Ellwood), Josh Work (New Castle), Logan Popovich (Wilmington) and Tyler Girman (New Castle).
The Greyhounds got on the board first with goals by Williams assists to Tomak and Work and Davis Phanco (Wilmington) from Noah Monstwil (Mohawk) and Justin Girman (New Castle). After the Hillers scored, Wilmington finished off the first period with a 3-1 lead on Williams second goal of the game assisted by Popovich.
Wilmington extended its lead to 5-2 in the second period on goals by Tomak, assisted by Monstwil and Popovich and Andrew Cartwright (Union) with helpers going to Tucker Ligo (Union) and Phanco.
The Greyhounds held on in the third period. Tomak tallied two more goals. The first was assisted by Williams and the hat-trick goal was helped out by Cartwright and Williams.
Serafino and Bo Leslie both saw time between the pipes to earn the victory, combining for 20 saves on 25 shots.
Wilmington is now 8-5-0-1 and is tied for second in the PIHL Varsity B North division with 17 points.
