The Wilmington High hockey team clinched a playoff berth
The Greyhounds cruised to a 10-3 victory over Trinity Printscape Arena at Southpointe to luck up the postseason berth.
Wilmington scored four goals in each of the first two periods to put the game away. The Greyhounds garnered an 8-1 lead after two periods.
Drake Tomak (Ellwood) tallied Wilmington’s first goal, assisted by Logan Popovich (Wilmington). Cody Williams (Ellwood), Davis Phanco (Wilmington) and Popovich added goals, assisted by Williams.
Andrew Cartwright (Union), Tomak assist to Dalton Messner (New Castle), Williams assists to Tomak and Popovich and Gage Miller (Ellwood) accounted or the Greyhounds’ second-period tallies.
Tomak scored both goals in the third, the first assisted by Noah Monstwil (Mohawk) and the second by Williams.
Wilmington finished the regular season in third place in PIHL Varsity B North division with a record of 11-5-2 and extended its streak to 11 games in a row without a loss in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.