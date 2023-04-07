The Wilmington High softball team took control in the sixth inning Thursday.
The Lady Greyhounds scored three runs in the frame to capture a nonregion home win over New Castle.
The game was started Saturday at Wilmington and suspended. It was finished at New Castle, but Wilmington was the home team. The game was resumed in the bottom of the second inning with the Lady ‘Canes up, 1-0.
The Lady Greyhounds (5-0) posted 10 hits.
Faith Jones had three hits, including a solo homer, for Wilmington. Chloe Krarup, a senior, slugged her first career home run, a solo blast.
Jones knocked in three runs and Avery Harlan added a pair.
Ava Williamson (4-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Williamson gave up five hits and four earned runs with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
New Castle (1-5) recorded four hits.
Olivia Hood belted two home runs and added four RBIs.
Morgan Piatt (1-5) started and took the loss. Piatt allowed 10 hits and eight runs — three earned — with no walks and six strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
New Castle tallied a run in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
The Lady ‘Canes will host Jamestown at 4 p.m. Friday. The Lady Greyhounds will square off against West Middlesex on the road at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Mohawk 19,
Rochester 3
A big second inning propelled the Warriors to a nonsection road win over the Rams.
The game was stopped in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Mohawk (6-1) had 12 hits to Rochester’s 3.
The Warriors’ Briar Crawford (1-0) stepped on the mound after Mason Hopper allowed Rochester to plate its three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Crawford went the distance and allowed two hits, two walks and struck out 10 batters.
Mohawk plated three runs in the first inning, eight in the second, four in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
The Warriors are tentatively set to return to action at 4:30 p.m. on April 17 at home against Ellwood City Lincoln
Shenango 9,
Union 0
Zach Herb pitched a gem to lead the Wildcats to a nonsection win over the Scotties in a game played at Pullman Park in Butler.
Herb tossed five innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits and no runs with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Herb also had a triple.
Braeden Zeigler contributed two hits, with a triple and three RBIs for Shenango. Bennie Santangelo and Braeden D’Angelo also added two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
Mark Stanley recorded two hits for the Scotties.
Anthony Roper (0-1) started and took the loss.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the first, four in the second, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Shenango will return to action at 4:15 p.m. Friday when it hosts Cochranton. Union travels to Neshannock at 2 p.m. Saturday.
