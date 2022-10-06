It’s time for Wilmington High’s Salute to Service game.
The Greyhounds’ football team will stage its annual promotion at 7 p.m. Friday when General McLane visits for a nonconference matchup.
Now in its fifth season, the Salute to Service game honors the service of current, retired and fallen United States military personnel and veterans as well as first responders.
“We started this game in 2018 and I know the football program and Wilmington community, as a whole, have a great appreciation for our military men and women, our veterans and our first responders,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “The game is a great way to show our appreciation for those folks who are so deserving of it.
“For me, personally, I can’t thank our veterans, military men and women and first responders enough.”
Admission is free for all military personnel, veterans or first responders. They will be honored through the game. Before the contest, 11 of them will be paired up with 11 members of Wilmington’s starting lineup to take part in pregame activities.
In addition, all military personnel, veterans and first responders are invited to the field near the end of halftime. When Wilmington’s players return from the locker room, the players will proceed down a line and shake hands and thank each person for his or her service.
“It’s just really a great way for the team to show our appreciation for everything those people have done and continue to do,” Phillian said.
The annual game has become a very popular event for the Wilmington football community.
“When we started it, we had a great response and it’s something the community was excited about,” Phillian said. “Every year we’ve had it, it’s continued to grow and become an event people really look forward to. It’s just a great thing for everybody involved.”
Wilmington hopes to feed off the crowd’s energy, too. The Greyhounds (3-3) face a strong test against the Lancers (5-1).
“I think General McLane is really a good football team,” Phillian said. “They have multiple threats when they are on offense that we have to account for defensively. When they are on defense, they do a good job getting off the ball; they are sure tacklers and have good athleticism. They are just a very good opponent coming in and we look forward to the challenge.”
