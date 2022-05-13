The Wilmington High girls track and field team won the Region I championship on May 3-4.
The championship win is now the 10th year in a row that the Lady Greyhounds claimed the title. It also resulted in the team’s 76th consecutive win for dual meets.
“You never start out thinking you’re going to win that many in a row,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said. “We’ve had some tremendous athletes over the last 10 years and we’ve been able to cover all the events. It started in 2012, just one year after another, here we are at 10 years. I didn’t know if we could win it this year with Lakeview, Mercer and Sharpsville...the kids were pretty focused and everything kind of fell into place and everyone kept healthy.”
Lingering loss
Seventy-six consecutive wins in dual meets must pose some uncertainties of when the streak could end. There have been some moments, according to McFarland, where the meets were close.
“We had Kennedy first and we had Lakeview. Lakeview they always do a good job with their girls track team,” McFarland said. “Most of the meets we scored in the 80s. Track and field, if you score in the 80s that’s not blowing anybody out. Lakeview was tough; Mercer last year came down to the mile relay. I didn’t know if we had the firepower to go undefeated.”
Winning tradition
It seems like with any kind of streak there’s bound to be a superstitious element or maybe something ritualistic.
McFarland commented that it isn’t like that.
“It really didn’t start out that way. Last year, when we almost lost to Mercer, the kids were willing to jump in and do any event,” McFarland said. “This year, I’m sure they were aware of it but they really didn’t talk about it. They just went out and did their best in every dual meet and let things fall in to place.
“We don’t make a big deal about it. We don’t want to put a lot of pressure on the kids. Someday it’s going to get broken, we just ask the kids to go out and give 100 percent and place them where we feel they’ll get the points. Hopefully, we get at least 76 points in the meet. It’s something nice but someday it will go. In the meantime, we want the kids to do their very best.”
What’s working?
A 10-year win streak doesn’t just happen without the athletes. Athletes come and go especially in a decade span.
So, what is helping the Lady Greyhounds continue to succeed?
“We have certain girls that we know are going to bring big points for us,” McFarland said. “Like Lindsey Martineau in the hurdles. The other girls are just very unselfish and they do whatever we ask them to do. They’ve really come through, that’s kind of the neat thing. We tell them where they need points and they come through.”
Senior leadership
Wilmington’s roster has six seniors. They’ve all seen the streak grow over the span of four years and helped keep it alive.
“Emilie Richardson’s done a nice job in the throws for us. She’ll be working with her parents, Richardson’s Landscaping. They have their business up towards Middlesex,” McFarland said. “I think she’s going to be an entrepreneur herself. Becka Book will be going to a technical school down in Pittsburgh. She’s done a great job for us the last few years. Lia Vastano was a cross-country girl. Beletu Kelliher, Karen Bunnell and Lindsey Martineau, you can’t say enough good things about her. They’ve done a great job for us.”
Having senior leadership is always beneficial for any team. The downside is throughout the years of winning, McFarland has and will continue to lose standout athletes.
“We lost Liz Miles and Grace Mason,” McFarland said. “Two of the girls we lost that really score a lot. Everything kind of fell into place and we were very fortunate.”
A depth issue
Track and field requires a large roster to cover all the events at a meet. McFarland thinks the one area of improvement for Wilmington’s girls team is the size of that roster.
“I think that what needs help is depth,” McFarland said. “We only have 18 girls on the team, we have good quality, but we could use more on the team. You like to have that depth so some kids don’t have to run as much and throw as much. We need depth, we need more kids out.”
The depth issue could be a number of things from recruitment to the overall populous of the school district.
“The enrollment is down but they’re getting pulled a lot of different directions, recruiting’s huge,” McFarland said. “What’s kind of neat about track is kids come out and try it and say, ‘Hey I’m pretty good at event,’ or ‘Hey, it feels good to be in shape.’ We feel like if we can get them out we’ll usually hold on to them.”
What about students who want to compete in other spring sports alongside track? What if a girl wants to compete in track and softball at Wilmington?
“We don’t have any softball players,” McFarland said. “I guess we feel the demands of the sport really require you to pick one or the other.”
Stars of tomorrow
Aside from the senior leadership, McFarland praised a majority of his roster who he believes all help contributing to the team.
“Emma Mason, Ava Shearer, Sarah Dieter, Bayleigh Miller, Maddy DiMuccio. Really look at the whole roster, it would be all those kids,” McFarland said on his standout athletes.
“They all contributed, Lainey Todd, Lillian Ochs. They all contribute, they really do. Sometimes we ask them to do events they’re not putting a lot of time with. They do well enough to get us one point or maybe three points.”
Track or field?
Some schools have a staple event in track and field that is sure to be an easy win. Some schools have standout athletes in the throwing events or the jumping events while other schools have great relay teams.
McFarland says it varies for Wilmington.
“Thats going to vary year to year,” McFarland said. “The last few years we’ve been stronger on the track. You don’t have to go too far back but we were better in field a couple years ago.”
Capitalizing on coaches
McFarland praised his assistant coaching staff of Cheri Perrine, Pat Anders, Hannah Drake, Hailey Hall, Will Harris and Jackson Miller.
“They do a tremendous job working with the high school and middle school students,” McFarland said. “If you’re going to have a good track program you need great coaches and I’ve been blessed to have great assistant coaches.
“They spend time with the kids and teach them.”
What makes a great coaching staff work? According to McFarland, the answer is contact.
“I think we’ve been fortunate to have coaches primarily in the past have been from the school and I think that’s so important,” McFarland said. “They play such a role in recruiting kids. Cheri’s in the elementary and Pat Anderson’s in seventh and eighth grade, he touches the lives of many high school students.
“It’s so important where you have someone who can make contact with the kids. I retired five years ago so I’m at their mercy.”
McFarland is the head coach for not only the girls track and field team but the boys team as well. The same goes for his assistant coaches.
“The coaches with the girls, it’s a teacher-pupil relationship that they have and likewise they coach the boys also,” McFarland said. “We don’t favor one over the other. Some years the guys are up and girls are down or the girls might be up and the guys might be down.”
Avoiding injuries
A demanding sport is likely to cause injuries down the road. Wilmington hasn’t suffered any major injuries this season.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate to stay healthy,” McFarland said.
“Again, communication is so important. We try to watch how much they do in practice. Staying healthy is the key to track and field. You have to keep them healthy and so far we’ve been able to do that.”
What’s next?
The Lady Greyhounds are headed to Slippery Rock on May 21 to compete in the District 10 championships.
The event will begin at 10 a.m.
