The Wilmington High girls tennis team was dominant on the courts Thursday.
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A win over Greenville in a match that was played at Westminster College.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Lily Ochs (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Wilmington (2-0).
The doubles tandems of Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (No. 1) and Anna Ramirez & Eryn Conner (No. 2) also picked up wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington topped Oil City in its first match, 4-1.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, GREENVILLE 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Hollie Addison 6-1, 6-0.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Katherine Cooper 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lily Ochs (W) def. Megan Kelley (6-1, 6-1, 6-.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (W) def. Allie McConnell/Lily Butcher 6-3, 6-1.
2. Anna Ramirez & Eryn Conner (W) def. Ada Wentling/Makenna Anderle 6-1, 6-1.
Boys golf Neshannock tops Ellwood
Matt Morelli, Max Vitale and Guy Hixon all shot a 40 to propel the Lancers to a 206-219 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City, at Delmar Golf Course.
Sophia Covelli contributed a 42 for Neshannock (6-0 section, 6-0 overall) and Caleb McConnell was next with a 44.
Jordan Keller paced the Wolverines (2-3, 3-3) with a 41. Nathan Williams and Carson Capello both fired a 42. Colten Crizer and Mitch Covert each delivered a 47.
Donnelly leads New Castle
Ian Donnelly carded a 41 for the Red Hurricane in a 216-230 Section 5-3A loss to Beaver on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Sean Carmichael followed with a 44 for New Castle (1-3, 1-4), while Phillip Laurenza chipped in with a 45. Josh Hoerner notched a 49 and Vince Micco tallied a 51.
Hoover fires 81
Kaitlyn Hoover scored an 81 to lead Wilmington in a District 10, Region 2-2A 18-hole mega match at Tam O’Shanter.
The Greyhounds finished with a team score of 362 in the event to place fourth.
Garrett Heller followed with an 88 for Wilmington and Presley Deep added a 95. Alexandria Settle carded a 98.
Grove City won the event with a 320 and West Middlesex was second with a 333. Slippery Rock captured third (346), Sharon was fifth (386) and Sharpsville was sixth in the six-team field at 445.
