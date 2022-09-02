One goal was all the Wilmington High girls soccer team needed Thursday night.
Sarah Dieter netted the tally in the first half to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 1-0 District 10, nonregion home win over Hickory.
Dieter’s goal was assisted by Analiese Hendrickson. Wilmington is now 2-0.
Taylor Kendall made five saves in goal to record the shutout.
Boys golf
Ellwood tops Union
Jordan Keller carded a 42 to lead the Wolverines to a 221-232 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Nate Williams and Carson Capella both shot a 44 for Ellwood City, Jaxon Rozanski recorded a 45 and Mitch Covert contributed a 46.
Rocco Galmarini fired a 41 for Union and Zach Chornenky was next with a 43. Conner Eckert scored a 45, Nathan Chornenky carded a 50 and Jalen Peace posted a 53.
Volleyball
Lady Scots survive
Union knocked off Eden Christian in five games, 25-22, 26-28, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12.
Kelly Cleaver notched nine blocks, four kills and 12 aces for the Lady Scots, while Elise Booker added eight blocks and six kills.
Ella Casalandra collected 24 assists, with nine aces for Union and Mia Preuhs posted six blocks, three kills and four aces. Isabell King blocked three shots, with four kills and 13 aces.
Kendall Preuhs provided four kills and 16 digs for the winners.
The Lady Scots won the JV match, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6.
Girls tennis
Wilmington edges foe
The Lady Greyhounds knocked off host Hickory in District 10, Region 1-2A action.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Lily Ochs (No. 3) won singles matches for Wilmington.
WILMINGTON 3 , HICKORY 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Nicolette Leonard 6-3, 6-2.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Abbie Bender 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lily Ochs (W) def. Liv Gingras 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Giada Bertolasio/Ava Speilvogle (H) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 6-3, 6-4.
2. Kara Leonard/Jenna Missory (H) def. Hannah Wilson/Eryn Conner 6-2, 6-4.
Ellwood suffers setback
The Lady Wolverines dropped all five matches in a Section 4-2A 5-0 loss to Beaver.
BEAVER 5, ELLWOOD CITY
SINGLES
1. Chloe DeSanzo (B) def. Maddy McCommons 6-3, 6-3.
2. Anna MrKonja (B) def. Kailyn Hamilton 6-1, 6-0.
3. Lily Pruszenski (B) def. Tessa Folino 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Ella Peluso/Mia Woodske (B) def. Lacey Kennedy/Lexi Barnhart 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maria Katsadas/Hailey Ziegler (B) def. Sophia Agnew/Arianna Salvucci 6-0, 6-0.
