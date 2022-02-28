ERIE — The Wilmington High girls basketball team’s season came to an end Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds were outscored by 19 points in the second half in dropping a 42-19 District 10, Class 3A first-round matchup to Fairview at Erie’s Hagerty Events Center.
“I thought our game plan was ran to perfection,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “One of the keys was to limit Hope Garrity, and she only had six points in the first half.
“We ran a diamond-and-one against her and chased her around in the first half. I thought we left some points off the board in the first half. But only being down four points after 16 minutes was a big win for us.”
Wilmington, seeded No. 8, ends its season at 11-12. Last year, the Lady Greyhounds finished at 2-13.
“I thought we made some major strides,” Jeckavitch said. “We got some dedication and commitment out of the girls this year.
“I thought every girl played to their roles this year. Our seniors (Jadyn Flick and Madison Graham) did a nice job of leading us this year; the future is bright.”
Top-seeded Fairview (23-0) moves on to meet fourth-seeded Greenville (17-5) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Wilmington led 6-5 after the first quarter, before trailing 14-10 at the half. The Lady Tigers took control in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 23-14.
“We tried to throw a little junk defense out there,” Jeckavitch said of the third quarter. “They’re a big team. They outrebounded us a little in the third quarter.
“We only scored one field goal in the third quarter. When you’re not scoring at a consistent rate, that makes it tougher. Their defense is spectacular. They have the top defense for a reason.”
Freshman Lia Krarup netted nine points to lead the Lady Greyhounds and Karah Deal delivered three.
“Lia has really been dynamic for us all year long,” Jeckavitch said. “The poise that she plays with is really spectacular. The sky is the limit. She’s a gym rat. I’m excited to see what she brings to the table next season for us.”
AnnaLee Gardner grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Sarah Dieter delivered four assists. Kayah Brewer added five boards.
“I like the strides this team has made. It’s going to be a really good offseason for us,” Jeckavitch said. “I think the girls are excited and they have a new challenge ahead of them. They’re excited about making the playoffs and they have a little more of a taste for it now.”
Garrity scored 15 points to pace Fairview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.