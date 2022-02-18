New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing later at night. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.