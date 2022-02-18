A slow start proved costly for the Wilmington High girls basketball team Thursday night.
The Lady Greyhounds trailed by nine points after the first quarter and they couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A home decision to the Trojanettes.
Wilmington (4-6 region, 11-11 overall) trailed 12-3 after the first quarter and 28-11 at the half. The Lady Greyhounds were down 48-21 going to the fourth quarter.
“Defensively in the first quarter, I thought we played pretty well. We just couldn’t score,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “They’re a really good three-point shooting team.
“They just made some plays. We tried to change up our defense in the second quarter. We just struggled to find their shooters.”
Lia Krarup led the Lady Greyhounds with nine points, six steals and five assists, while AnnaLee Gardner contributed eight markers and seven boards. Karah Deal also pulled down seven rebounds for the hosts.
Kayah Brewer notched six points for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington, which is awaiting the release of Sunday’s District 10 playoff pairings, went from two wins a season ago to 11 this season.
“We battled hard,” Jeckavitch said. “I thought we made some pretty good strides. We battled hard all season. I’m excited to see the growth of this team.”
Grace Cano tossed in a game-best 18 markers for Greenville and Josie Lewis was next with 15.
The Trojanettes (9-1, 15-5) tied Lakeview (9-1, 18-3) for the region championship.
The District 10 girls basketball playoffs are slated to begin next week.
