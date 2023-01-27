SHARPSVILLE — It wasn’t the half head coach Mike Jeckavitch and the Wilmington girls basketball team wanted. However, it didn’t take long to flip the script.
Guard Lia Krarup finished with a rare variety of double-double — 24 points with 12 steals — in the Lady Greyhounds’ 48-40 victory over Sharpsville on Thursday night.
Krarup — who scored 18 points in the second half — also grabbed five rebounds and had six steals.
“I knew I didn’t have the best defensive game tonight, but (her teammates) helped me and picked me up,” Krarup said. “I knew when I didn’t have good defense, I had to bring it on offense.”
Annalee Gardner tallied eight points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Maelee Whiting had six points and seven boards for the Lady Greyhounds (6-1 Region 4, 14-3).
Wilmington took a solid first punch from Sharpsville. The Blue Darlings (2-5, 6-10) held a 16-14 lead at halftime.
Sharpsville got the advantage by denying Krarup opportunities in the first half. Turnovers and up-tempo offense kept the Blue Devils within striking distance.
That was until the second half began.
Krarup scored the first five points of the half for the Lady Greyhounds, jump-starting a 7-0 run that got the team into their usual flow offensively. They outscored Sharpsville, 21-9, in the third.
“We knew coming out in the second half that we had to start fast,” Jeckavitch said. “We had to kinda run our sets, and I thought we did a really nice job of creating tempo at that point and getting good looks. and finally the ball started falling a little bit.”
It wasn’t over, however. The Blue Darlings made a last-minute push in the fourth quarter.
They cut the lead to 44-40 with 1:08 to play following a steal and layup by Macie Steiner. But the Blue Darlings couldn’t get the final turnover or bucket they needed to really put the pressure on the Lady Greyhounds.
Needing to foul, Sharpsville sent Krarup to the line four times in the final 42 seconds. She knocked down all four free throws to put the game away.
“There were a couple possessions there in offensively where we had the ball and it kinda just slipped out of our hands,” Sharpsville Rob Hubbard said. “But the effort was there all four quarters, and I’m really proud of them.”
Steiner was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils. She tallied 16 points with five rebounds and an assist. Breanna Hanley added nine points with a game-high eight rebounds and an assist. and Lily Palko scored five points with four rebounds and a game-high four assists.
The Lady Greyhounds were coming off a home loss to Greenville on Monday. Jeckavitch doesn’t see the last couple games as negatives, however.
His players are getting a challenge before the playoffs start, and he was pleased with the way his team responded to Sharpsville’s play.
“We knew coming off of Greenville, we were gonna get everybody’s best,” Jeckavitch said. “We expect everybody to get after us a little bit with youth and inexperienced. It’s good kinda good to see the adversity and how they bounced back from that adversity, especially in the second half.”
Wilmington is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Hickory.
