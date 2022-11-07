ERIE — The Wilmington High football team held a narrow lead in the late stages of Saturday night’s District 10, Class 2A first-round playoff matchup against Merchurst Prep.
The defense, though, wasn’t able to hold on to that advantage.
Jesse Jong dashed in from 10 yards out with 1:11 remaining in the game to lift the third-seeded Lakers to a 21-14 win over the sixth-seeded Greyhounds at Erie Veterans Stadium.
A box score and further statistical information was not provided to The News.
Jong converted the two-point conversion run as well to push the count to 21-14.
Wilmington drove down to the Mercyhurst Prep 13 on the last possession of the game. Greyhounds quarterback Tuff McConahy’s pass on the final play of the game was broken up by Jeremy Ganska in the end zone.
Buddah Book put Wilmington up 14-7 with 18 seconds to go in the third quarter. The Lakers cut the deficit to 14-13 on David Bahm’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Wingenbach. The extra point was blocked and the Greyhounds held a one-point buffer.
Ben Miller opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run in the first frame for a 7-0 Greyhounds lead. Ganska raced in on a 38-yard run in the second quarter to knot the count. The score remained deadlocked at 7 at the break.
Wilmington intercepted three passes. The Lakers, though, set up their winning touchdown by picking off an errant throw by McConahy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.