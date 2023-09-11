Ben Miller guided the Wilmington High football team to a win Saturday night.
Miller rushed for three touchdowns and scored a fourth on a kickoff return to propel the Greyhounds to a 48-14 District 10, nonregion home win over Mercer.
Wilmington (2-1) raced to a 34-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Miller finished with 109 yards rushing on 11 carries. He scored on jaunts of 2, 19 and 10. He raced 89 yards on the kickoff return for a score.
The Greyhounds outgained the Mustangs (1-2), 301-167.
Wilmington is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Hickory.
