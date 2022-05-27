The Wilmington High baseball team got on the board in the sixth inning to tie the game Thursday.
West Middlesex, though, took control in the top of the seventh inning.
The Big Reds plated four runs in the frame to capture a 5-1 victory over the Greyhounds in the District 10, Class 2A semifinals at Westminster College.
“It’s a tough loss. We got a good group of seniors,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said. “Isaac (Schleich) pitched one heck of a game today. I told them we had a chance at the end there. Not saying the outcome would’ve been different, we did have some guys out of position. West Middlesex, hat’s off to them, they took advantage of it. These boys have fought all season and it’s just the way it ends sometimes.”
Isaac Schleich pitched for six innings and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
“Isaac’s been a bulldog for us,” Geramita said. “He started a little bit late for us. He was rehabbing from shoulder surgery and we didn’t know exactly when his timetable to return was. These last few weeks, he’s been our go-to guy and he’s been dominant on the mound. He pitched another fantastic game today and I can’t speak highly enough of him. He was our go to, he was our ace. When he had the ball, we knew we always had an opportunity.”
Wilmington had two hits and one error in the game.
“We’ve really played good defense all year,” West Middlesex coach Kolten Hoffman said. “We’re just solid in the infield, solid in the outfield, we’ve had a couple tough games defensively. Other than that, we really hang our hat on pitching, on playing good defense and squeezing out runs when we can.”
West Middlesex grabbed the first tally of the game in the top of the second inning after Kyle Hurley hit a triple and a wild pitch from Schleich sent him home.
In the sixth inning, Wilmington’s Shane Book connected with a pitch to plate a run and tie the game at one.
“He’s been hitting the ball well all season, also,” Geramita said of Book. “He’s had his ups and downs. After his first at-bat, we talked to him to make a little bit of a different approach with two strikes to shorten up. When they had that guy at second base, if not third, when he shortened up and put the ball in play that’s exactly what he did. He knew he had to do a job for his team, he knew if he got the ball somewhere in the outfield we’d score and he did it for us. That was huge for us.”
Rocky Serafino relieved Schleich in the seventh inning.
Serafino took the loss. He surrendered three hits, three runs — two earned — with two walks and one strikeout.
West Middlesex had a single on a ground ball to plate a run in the seventh inning.
“We executed,” Hoffman said of the seventh inning. “We got the leadoff guy on which is always big when you’re trying to squeeze out one run. Really, we were playing for one run. We got the leadoff guy on, we got a great bunt down and you don’t expect to go first to third but big moments, sometimes opportunities, show up for you.
“We got to go first to third with one out so now just get the ball put in play and you got a chance to score. We got a little break, a little chopper in the infield, and we got a run home. It seemed like we got some momentum going for that and really it turned into a big inning.”
A line drive to Wilmington’s left fielder, Cole McCallister, would knock home two more runs for the Big Reds. An error by Serafino led to West Middlesex scoring its last run in the seventh.
“We had plans in place, we had coverages in place and West Middlesex saw a couple holes in our defensive lineup and they took advantage of it,” Geramita said. “If we got our guys in the right spot, do they score four runs that inning? I can’t say. It would definitely limit the damage. At the end of day, this team has played 20 of 21 outs fantastically.
“That one time we needed an out and they got a couple guys on we were out of position a little bit and West Middlesex kept pounding the ball and getting those runs in. It’s tough because like I said, they played this game well 95 percent of the time and that one five percent is ultimately what cost us.”
