Joe Saterlee helped lead the Wilmington High boys soccer team to a win Thursday night.
Saterlee scored two goals to lift the Greyhounds to a 2-0 District 10, Class 2A semifinal win over Mercer at Grove City.
Wilmington will meet Seneca on Tuesday for the district championship at a time and site to be determined. Only one team from District 10 advances to the state playoffs.
Saterlee scored his first goal with 29:28 left in the first half. The Greyhounds held a 1-0 lead at the break. Saterlee added his second tally with 39:10 remaining in the game.
