The Wilmington High boys golf team picked up a pair of victories Tuesday.
Santino Toscano fired a 38 to lead the Greyhounds to a total score of 160. Shenango carded a 168 and New Castle posted a 192. The match was held on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Hoover followed with a 40 for Wilmington, while Lindsey Hoover delivered a 41. Isaac Ealy added a 41.
Ben Santangelo shot a team-best 40 for the Wildcats. Jake Natale and Gavin Bruce both contributed a 41, while Joe Campoli scored a 46.
Ian Donnelly notched a 44 for the Red Hurricane. Phil Laurenza tallied a 47, Shawn Carmichael collected a 48 and Justin Girman was next with a 53.
Ellwood upends Laurel
Jordan Keller shot a 37 to lead the Wolverines to a 197-232 Section 5-2A victory over the Spartans on the par-36 front nine at Delmar.
Jaxon Rozanski registered a 39 for Ellwood City Lincoln (4-2). Mitch Covert and Andy Lin both scored a 40 for the winners and Nate Kennedy was next with a 41.
Eli Bintrim paced all golfers with a 33 for the Spartans (1-5). Seth Gilmore contributed a 47, Dante DiGiovine delivered a 48, while Dillon Dugan and Tyler Allison both carded a 52.
Girls tennis Neshannock rolls to win
The Lady Lancers blanked host Beaver Falls in a Section 4-2A match, 5-0.
Lindsey Urban (No. 1), Elena Noga (No. 2) and Chloe Maalouf (No. 3) picked up singles victories.
The doubles tandems of Alex Ong/Julies Medure (No. 1) and Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco (No. 2) also prevailed).
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Breonna Pugh via injury default.
2. Elena Noga (N) def. Julia Golnick 6-0, 6-0.
3. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Nadia Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Julies Medure (N) def. Kelsey Brown/Madison Musguire 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco (N) def. Avery Moran/Lily McClester 6-0, 6-0.
NOTE: Mara Medure, Jackie Morrone and Brie Bailey were exhibition doubles winners.
Grove City nips Wilmington
The Lady Greyhounds fell short in a District 10, Region 1-2A loss to the Lady Eagles, 3-2.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Megan Blasko (No. 2) earned singles wins for Wilmington.
GROVE CITY 3, WILMINGTON 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Ella West 6-4, 6-2.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Jane Coulter 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
3. Emily Williams (GC) def. Eryn Conner 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Joella Bandi/Ava Dlugonski (GC) def. Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Katy Panazzi/Gea Torvik (GC) def. Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.
Boys soccer
Mohawk cruises past Ellwood
Joey Whippo and Logan Gabriel scored three goals each to lead the Warriors to a Section 4-2A road win over the Wolverines.
Gabriel also added two assists.
Ryan Palmer, Scotty McConnell, Ethan Kerr, Taylor Freet and Markus Miller chipped in one goal apiece. Palmer handed out four assists and McConnell delivered one.
Jack Andrews earned the shutout in goal.
Mohawk led 6-0 at the half.
