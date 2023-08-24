The Wilmington High boys golf team breezed to a win Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Hoover shot a 38 to pace the Greyhounds to a 162-242 decision over Reynolds on the par-36 back nine at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Lindsey Hoover followed with a 39 for Wilmington, Santino Toscano carded a 41 and Cody Anderson added a 44.
Mohawk tops
Riverside
Jay Wrona and Josh Wilkins both shot a 37 to pace the Warriors to a 192-241 WPIAL Secction 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Mason Hopper was next with a 38 for Mohawk (4-0 section, 5-0 overall), Keigan Hopper carded a 39 and Landon Schmid supplied a 41.
