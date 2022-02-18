The second quarter proved costly for the Wilmington High boys basketball team Friday night.
The Greyhounds were outscored by nine points in dropping a 65-48 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road matchup to Sharpsville.
Wilmington (0-14 region, 2-20 overall) trailed 16-13 after one quarter before being outscored 17-8 in the second period for a 33-21 halftime deficit. The Greyhounds trailed 53-38 after three quarters.
Tuff McConahy scored 22 points to lead Wilmington and Pierce Nagel contributed seven. Colin Hill tossed in six tallies for the visitors.
Brock Lenzi bucketed 20 points for the Blue Devils (4-10, 4-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.