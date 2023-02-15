The Wilmington High boys basketball team struggled offensively Tuesday night.
The Greyhounds managed just 21 total points in dropping a 63-21 District 10, Region 5-3A/4A road decision to Grove City.
The Eagles (8-1 region, 13-8 overall) locked up the region championship. Grove City is coached by Mohawk graduate Chris Kwolek. New Castle grad Jason Rankin is an assistant coach for the Eagles.
Anthony Reed scored 13 points for Wilmington (0-9, 2-19).
Nathan Greer scored a game-high 18 points for Grove City.
The Eagles led 23-5 after one quarter and 44-13 at the half.
