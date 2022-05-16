The Wilmington High baseball team came through in the clutch Monday.
The Greyhounds scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to knock off host Sharpsville 4-3 in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A matchup.
Wilmington (13-2 region, 14-4 overall) entered the inning in a 3-3 deadlock. The Greyhounds got a leadoff walk, followed by three consecutive singles. A Wilmington runner was thrown out at home on the third-straight single for the first out of the inning.
Rocky Serafino came up and hit a grounder to the third baseman and he reached on an error, allowing Dom Serafino to score what proved to be the game-winning run.
Isaac Schleich (4-1) went the distance in picking up the win. Schleich allowed seven hits and one earned run with three walks and a strikeout.
Wilmington collected eight total hits, led by Dom Serafino and Garrett Heller with two apiece.
The Greyhounds scored a run in the third, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
The Blue Devils plated a tally in the first and two in the fourth.
