New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.