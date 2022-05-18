The bats were working for the Wilmington High baseball team Wednesday.
The Greyhounds garnered 20 hits, including six home runs, in an 18-4 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over Lakeview.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Rocky Serafino delivered at the plate and on the mound for the Greyhounds (14-2 region, 15-4 overall). Serafino had four hits, including two home runs and three RBIs.
Serafino (5-0) started and pitched three innings in earning the win. He allowed two hits and four runs — two earned — with a walk and five strikeouts.
Tyler Mikulin was next with three hits, including a home run and two RBIs for Wilmington, while Sam Mistretta tallied three hits and three RBIs. Dylan Batley notched three hits and two RBIs.
Ben Miller posted two hits, including a home run and three RBIs for the winners. Garrett Heller registered two hits, including a home run and four RBIs, while Shane Book posted two hits, including a home run.
Wilmington plated four runs in the second, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and nine in the sixth.
Lakeview tallied one marker in the second and three in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.