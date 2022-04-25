The Wilmington High baseball team couldn’t hold on to a late lead Monday and it proved costly.
The Greyhounds held a one-run lead after five innings before eventually falling to visiting Sharpsville, 5-4, in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A matchup.
It’s the second straight loss for Wilmington (6-1 region, 7-2 overall).
The Greyhounds held a 3-2 lead going to the sixth inning. The Blue Devils (7-0, 7-1), though, scored two runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to pick up the win.
Ben Miller and Dom Serafino recorded two hits each for Wilmington. The Greyhounds tallied six total hits.
Garrett Heller suffered the loss in relief. Heller tossed the final three innings, giving up four hits and three runs — none earned — with no walks and four strikeouts.
Isaac Schleich started and earned a no-decision for Wilmington. Schleich tossed four innings, surrendering seven hits and two runs — both earned — with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Greyhounds scored two runs in the second, one in the third and one more in the seventh.
Sharpsville plated solo markers in each of the first two frames, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
