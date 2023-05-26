SLIPPERY ROCK — Bill Beith has coached at Lakeview for 25 years and has seen 240 wins during his tenure, but, nothing like Thursday.
Beith’s Sailors were no-hit by Wilmington’s Hunter Jones. However, his team was on the right side of a 6-2 win over the Greyhounds in the District 10, Class 2A Semifinals at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
“I’ve been around quite a while and I’ve seen a lot of games, but I’ve never seen that before,” said Beith, who is 240-199-1 at the helm of the Lakeview baseball program. “Maybe a 1-0 game, but I’ve never seen anything like six runs and no hits. The second column doesn’t mean as much when the first column is a bigger number (than the opponent’s). It still counts as a ‘W.’ ”
With the win, Lakeview (17-4) returns to the District 10 Finals for the first time since 2019 — and third time overall — and will face Sharpsville (14-7) on Monday at a site and time to be determined. The Sailors swept the season series from the Blue Devils (9-7, 9-2).
“It feels great,” Beith said. “We were kind of disappointed when COVID hit, because we thought we had a really nice team. This team really reminds me a lot of that team. We had nine seniors at that point and this year, we have a ton of sophomores. These guys have played a lot of baseball, though.
“To be honest with you, we anticipated (reaching the District 10 Finals) but we didn’t know if it would happen this early. This is a very young team, so hopefully this is a start of things to come.”
While Jones was the hard-luck loser Thursday, Sailors sophomore left-hander Maddox Bell matched his mound counterpart pitch-for-pitch, striking out 11 and walking 2 over an 97-pitch outing, while scattering just 4 hits in 7 innings.
“This feels great, but the job’s not finished,” Bell said. “My slider down and way was nice. The fastball up and in tied them up a little bit.”
As for Jones, the sophomore right-hander battled through three errors, four walks and three hit batsmen over six innings of work for the Greyhounds (14-7-1).
“Aside for the walks (and hit batters), I thought Hunter threw well,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said. “You want to be happy for him — and I was happy he threw a no-hitter — but the walks were compounded. When he’d walk a guy, he’d roll a ground ball and our defense didn’t show up either. We committed three errors. Out of the six runs, I believe only two of them were earned.
“That’s what’s hard to talk about. It’s one thing if a team flat out beats you or out-hits you, but, today, if we clean it up defensively and limit the walks, it’s a different game in the seventh inning.”
Wilmington took an early 1-0 lead when Rocky Serafino tripled down the right-field line with two away and scored on a wild pitch, but Lakeview sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs on two free passes, two hit batters and an error.
The Sailors extended their lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth with Leyton Zacherl advancing all the way to third on a three-base throwing error to score Garet Guthrie and Chris Mong. Zacherl ultimately scored on a Lucas Fagley grounder to second.
“(Jones) did a great job,” Beith said. “He gave them a chance. Fortunately for us, there were some mistakes behind him and we took advantage of them, but that’s baseball.
“We’ve talked to the kids all year about getting on base, run the bases and make them make mistakes. We usually don’t bunt a lot, but we bunted to make them make plays and we ended up scoring a couple runs off it.
“We found a way today. We tell these guys all the time ‘Just find a way.’ We didn’t show up with the bats, but we did just enough … just figured out a way.”
After Tyler Mikulin doubled and Serafino singled with one away in the top of the sixth, Mikulin was able to score and cut the Greyhounds’ deficit to 6-2 on a Garrett Heller sacrifice fly to center field.
“They did a great job of taking it to the opposite field when I did throw an outside fastball, so I was trying to stay away from that,” Bell said. “(Pitching with the lead) definitely makes it easier, but anything can happen in baseball. A couple of swings can change the score pretty quickly. I trust my defense a lot. There at the end, Cody (Fagley) made a great play for the last out. That’s what I expect.”
With the loss, the Greyhounds will bid farewell to their three-member senior class of Sam Mistretta, Heller and Colby Lewis.
“We’re losing three great seniors in Sam, Garrett and Colby and not being able to get the job done for them here today really stings … it hurts,” Geramita said. “Garrett, Sam and Pudge ignited a spark in this program. In their sophomore year, we were in the district championship game for the first time since Wilmington won it in 1981 and we got there with a young team. Even though they weren’t seniors then, they led this team. They developed a culture and a program here to be successful. It hurts to see them go.”
