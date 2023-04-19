Wilmington High’s Ava Williamson might just be the best kept secret when it comes to pitching in District 10 softball.
On Tuesday, Williamson went the distance and relinquished one hit, one walk and pitched 18 strikeouts in an 8-0 District 10, Region 1 win against West Middlesex.
“I was really relaxed,” Williamson said of the win. “I trusted my defense behind me to make the plays. My team hit really well. They backed me up by hitting and getting the runs up.”
“It was perfect until the next to the last out. (West Middlesex) got a little dinker shot and that was it. She had one walk through the whole game. She was in her zone,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “Pitch calling by my coaches were awesome. I couldn’t be here without this coaching staff — Brent Harlan, Matt Jones and Jim Buxton. Ava, when she’s in the zone, she’s going to throw and she’s going to bring it. She’s going to give 110 percent at all times.”
Williamson had a pitching battle with Breanna Hanley and went the distance again in a 3-1 Region 1 loss to Sharpsville on Thursday. She surrendered five hits, three runs — two earned — and had four walks and struckout 13 batters.
“It was a tough loss against them,” Williamson said. “I don’t want that loss to define us. I think we’ll learn from our mistakes and come back next time even better as a stronger team.”
“She got into a little slump there in the sixth inning, but I went out and talked to her, kind of calmed her back down and she mowed the next two and finished them off, 1-2-3, in the last inning. She gave us a shot. We had a shot. This team didn’t die. This team learned a lot from that game.
“(Breanna) Hanley has been like a little thorn in our side in the last couple of years. Not no more. If you look at the strikeouts that she had compared to the strikeouts that we had, this team learned a lot over the last year batting against her. They never died, they never quit and they never shutted up in the dugout. That’s what we strive for.”
For her efforts, Williamson was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
After the game against Sharpsville, Williamson recorded 34 innings pitched in total and has allowed 16 hits, nine runs — six earned — and has pitched 20 walks and 69 strikeouts for the Lady Greyhounds this season.
“I don’t really know,” Williamson said on what her secret is to successful pitching. “That’s all with my coaches calling the pitches and just knowing how to throw the ball to all of the batters. I pitch with Jim Moats. We practice at RAW (Athletics).”
A daughter of Kara and Jim Williamson, the sophomore has been pitching for eight years and started playing the sport in tee ball. She credits her parents for getting her involved in softball.
Williamson had to quickly become a leader in the circle during her freshman season.
“She handles a lot of pressure being the starter of most of the games right now,” Frank said. “Last year, she was basically the starter because Jadyn Flick was hurt through the first half of the year. She had a big burden to carry on her by herself. I think that made her grow as a person and as a pitcher.”
Aside from pitching, Williamson plays at first base and is an exceptional hitter for Wilmington. Williamson takes extra batting practice with Matt DeSalvo, a former New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves player.
“She puts the bat on the ball. A lot of times with pitchers some hit; some don’t,” Frank said. “It’s not like baseball where as they get older they don’t bat as much. With softball, with every school, they’re pitchers for some reason I feel hit better because they know what they’re looking at. She’s got that mentality that she puts the bat on the ball.”
Williamson said the biggest strength the Lady Greyhounds have is, “Coming together as a team,” adding, “We all work together. We all trust each other to pick each other. They’re all really supportive and they all know how to play the game really well. Our bond, we all get along with each other. We all support each other.”
Williamson commented Wilmington just needs to have more confidence moving forward.
Williamson improved quickly in the pitcher’s circle since her freshman year. Frank said she has improved, “Leaps and bounds,” this season, adding, “She was good last year and she’s way better this year. She switched around from one coach to Jim Moats through the winter. Plus, having her battery mate, Faith Jones, behind the plate — caught her all winter. That unit there meshes a little bit because now (Faith) knows when to call a timeout and go out and settle her down and say, ‘Hey, we got to stay tall.’ That’s a great thing when you have teammates that work together. That’s a big plus to help her have more confidence in what she’s doing.”
Pressure aside, Williamson can quickly collect herself and resume a game, according to Frank.
“She giggles,” Frank said. “We just go out, talk, just general talk, make her laugh, tell her to take a deep breath, mow them down and she seems to fall right back into place again.”
Williamson credits her teammate Faith Jones in helping with communication.
“Faith (Jones), the catcher, I’ve grown up with her my whole life,” Williamson said. “She knows me well. She’ll always know what pitch to throw, she always knows how to help me and the whole team. We communicate well.”
Williamson said her favorite pitch this season is her rise ball.
Williamson is looking to capture Wilmington’s strikeout record and have her team grab a District 10 championship. Currently, there is nothing in place at Wilmington for a single-season or career strikeout record in softball, according to Frank.
“We don’t quit,” Williamson said. “We always get looked down on because we aren’t in the WPIAL. I think that we’re a great team and we have a lot of chances to be successful this year.”
Frank commented on Williamson’s personality and what she brings to practices.
“It’s never a dull moment,” Frank said. “It’s fun having her around and I’m going to hate to lose her when it’s that time. She’s a barrel of laughs.”
Frank is not losing the sophomore pitcher anytime soon. He said in the next years to come he expects, “Nothing but the best,” from Williamson.
Williamson praised Frank.
“He really cares for the girls,” she said. “He wants the best for us. He’s always helping us and telling us how to do stuff better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.