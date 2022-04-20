Longevity.
That’s what the Wilmington High softball team has with freshman pitcher Ava Williamson.
Williamson went the distance against West Middlesex, giving up six hits, four runs — two earned — with two walks and 12 strikeouts on April 12. She opened the seventh inning with a single as the Lady Greyhounds scored three runs to rally for a 5-4 victory.
“I really think we battled through it,” Williamson said of the game. “I’m glad we didn’t give up and didn’t let them win. I really just didn’t try to stress over it. I just hit. It doesn’t really bother me, I try not to think about it. I just think about hitting and try not to think, ‘If I don’t hit, then we lose.’”
Williamson then went on to go the distance against Mercer, relinquishing five hits, four runs — three earned — with zero walks and striking out 11 batters on April 14. She had two hits in the game with one knocking in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to put Wilmington up 5-4 before recording a 6-4 victory.
“It was kind of the same situation as the West Middlesex game,” Williamson said. “We waited until the seventh inning to really start hitting.”
“We played on an off field. Theirs (Mercer) was underwater. Both pitchers I want to give a little bit of props to because they worked through adversity,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “The pitching (circle) was about four inches out of the ground so they were up on a hill and they were coming down. The first few innings she had to adjust a lot. She had to adjust a little bit to try to stay taller and little bit wider and she did very well. Coming in around the fourth and fifth inning, I seen it coming now, working the pitches over and over and then they started coming. Then, I knew when I went to her two seam it was on. They weren’t going to sniff it.”
For her efforts, Williamson was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“She’s very disciplined at the plate,” Frank said. “She’s got a great hitting coach (Matt DeSalvo) that she works with through the off seasons. The thing about the West Middlesex game is she was focused. She never gave up. She is a bulldog. There’s times I look at her, make faces at her and she puts her hands up and starts laughing but it relaxes her while she’s in the circle.
“Some of the pitching coaches that she’s worked with I’ve know them, I know how they operate so I know how she should be operating by sitting on a bucket a lot when my daughter used to pitch. I have 10 years’ experience watching certain things. I know how to keep her strong. I work with her because I got that focus with a pitcher. We have fun and she’s learning my hand signals.”
DeSalvo is a Union High graduate who advanced to the big leagues as a pitcher with the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.
A daughter of Kara and Jim Williamson, the freshman pitcher started playing tee ball at the age of eight and started working on her pitching around the same time.
“Her hitting ability, she’s just as calm as a cucumber,” Frank said. “She just takes one pitch at a time.”
Williamson is basically the lone pitcher for the Lady Greyhounds’ roster at the moment since senior Jadyn Flick is recovering from an injury. The pressure comes with the territory according to Williamson.
“Whenever I heard I was really the only pitcher I got a little bit nervous,” Williamson said. “I had a good defense behind me so I started to realize that it wasn’t that scary.”
“She’s by herself pretty much right now as the pitcher, pitcher,” Frank said. “We’ve got a couple that help out on smaller games or something to give her a break. We got Jadyn coming back. It’s going to take her some time from the broken wrist. Hopefully, we can get her strong and get her going again but she (Williamson) hasn’t complained. She does what she has to do.”
Although coming in clutch behind the plate, Williamson mentioned that she feels more confident in the circle.
“I feel confident more when I’m pitching than when I’m hitting,” Williamson said. “I’ve always focused on a lot of pitching because there’s a lot more people to back you up when you’re pitching than hitting.”
Williamson commented that her favorite pitches are the two seam, curveball and screwball.
“She bulldogs,” Frank said of Williamson’s pitching abilities. “She doesn’t give up. If she gives up a hit or whatever, hey that’s behind us. Let’s move forward. I taught her to be herself and do you.”
Williamson also plays on a travel team for the Pittsburgh Lady Roadrunners.
Williamson’s strengths and room for improvements start and end in the circle.
“Probably my ability to throw and relaxing and just pitching pretty much,” Williamson said of her strengths. “Just pitching better and getting stronger, working harder.”
Williamson praised coach Frank.
“He knows the game well,” Williamson said of Frank “He always brings us up. He motivates us to do better and he really loves the team and cares about all of us.”
Williamson cited the group dynamic of the Lady Greyhounds as a team collective that never gives up.
“We just work together really well.” Williamson said.
Williamson said her key motivation is her parents who help her through every game and practice. She also commented her goals are simply to win and possibly make it to the playoffs or a championship game.
“She’s a fun person to be around. She makes you laugh constantly,” Frank said. “I’m always joking with them, I always try to make them laugh. It keeps them relaxed. She’s become, to me, a great asset and a defensive leader on that mound because everybody’s behind her and they know when she’s on we’re on. The team motto is, ‘As one.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.